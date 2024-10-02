2024 WCRA Rodeo Carolina Rescheduled Due to Devastating Hurricane Helene
The Category Four storm left the death toll soaring in multiple states, leaving many homes without power, and it has been called a "once-in-a-thousand-year storm." From Florida to The Appalachians, it caused catastrophic flooding and unimaginable damage with 115 mph winds.
The 2024 World Champion's Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Rodeo Carolina was initially scheduled for October 2-5, but due to the safety of all involved, the rodeo has been rescheduled for October 30-November 2. The event location will remain the same- Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort in Mill Spring, North Carolina.
Nestled within the Blue Ridge Foothills, the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort hosts world-class national and international events in multiple disciplines. With 1,600 acres consisting of 13 competition arenas, 1,400 permanent stalls, as well as restaurants, shops, and lodging, the facility is an incredible destination for rodeo athletes.
Updated WCRA Rodeo Carolina Schedule:
Wednesday, October 30 - Qualifying Round
Thursday, October 31 - Progressive Round One
Friday, November 1 - Progressive Round Two
Saturday, November 2 - Championship Rodeo
The WCRA launched in May of 2018 and over $18.2 million has been paid out to rodeo athletes since its inception. The association works with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR), with an ultimate goal of advancing opportunites for rodeo athletes and the sport of rodeo. The association does not crown a year-end champion and is not a sanctioning body or membership driven organization.
WCRA Rodeo Carolina has a $400,000 guaranteed payout, with first place in the championship round boasting a $15,000 payday. There are multiple avenues to qualify for the event, with WCRA placing a focus on rodeo athletes of all lifestyles having a chance and opportunity to compete.
Although the field is already set for WCRA Rodeo Carolina 2024, cowboys and cowgirls can utilize the WCRA app to nominate events they compete at, earning points as they place and win money. Points are weighted based on the division and scaled for go rounds and final rounds/aggregates. The goal is to climb the WCRA leaderboard and secure a poisition at WCRA Major Events.