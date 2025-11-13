2024 World Champion Barrel Racer Hailey Kinsel Fighting To Be Back On Top

The 2024 world champion Hailey Kinsel is a huge name in barrel racing. With one of the winningest mares in history, DM Sissy Hayday by her side, they are heading into the National Finals Rodeo for the ninth time at No. 4 in the world standings.

As a legend in the Thomas and Mack arena, Kinsel is no stranger to the spotlight. Her last world title came just last year in 2024. She also took home the title three times in a row from 2018 through 2020. With over $2.6 million in career earnings, Kinsel has pocketed $186,317 this season with a chance to earn significantly more at the NFR come December.

At No. 4, she is just $3,000 behind Emily Beisel at No. 3. Kinsel championed four rodeos this season, including some of the biggest like Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo, where she set a new arena record with a time of 16.57 seconds.

In 2024, Kinsel finished the season as the reserve world champion with $430,353. She won the first three rounds at the NFR and has earned $1,384,310 at the NFR alone in her eight trips to the event. Despite being lower in the world standings than last year, the Cotulla, Texas cowgirl has a good chance at taking it home again if she pulls out another show-stopping performance this year.

Kassie Mowry currently leads the barrel racing pack at No. 1 in the world standings with $203,445 earned this season. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is behind her in No. 2 with $194,716. Although it may seem to the average person like Kinsel is far behind the top two, that could not be farther from the truth. With the NFR go rounds paying $36,668, the World Championship is anyone's game.

Most recently, Kinsel took to the arena at The Hondo Rodeo, where she finished sixth. Her mare, Sister, earned the 2025 Nutrena Horse of the Year in barrel racing for the second time in her career, and continues to become a legend in the rodeo community among athletes and fans alike.

In a post on social media Outlaw Echos wrote,

“The passion at the end. We loved being able to video the legendary Hailey Kinsel on the back of "Sister", the winningest barrel horse of all time, as they won round 2 of the Governors Cup! Can't wait to watch these two in the @lasvegasnfr in December!”

As one of the most iconic barrel racing pairs of all time, prepare to take to the Thomas and Mack arena, rodeo fans everywhere are holding onto their hats, hoping Kinsel and Sister will bring home the title for a fifth time.

