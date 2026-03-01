Anita Ellis Overcomes Tragedy to Capture San Antonio Championship

Devastating news shot through the rodeo world just weeks before the 2025 National Finals Rodeo. Anita Ellis had been in a horse accident, and the odds of her competing in Las Vegas were slim. While fans waited and hoped for the best, ultimately, she and her family had to make a difficult decision. No NFR.

Given that it was the first time Ellis had qualified for the crown jewel event in rodeo, this was heartbreaking. At the same time, though, many were just so thankful for Anita being alive and making a comeback with her health on a daily basis.

The Industry Watching the Comeback

Just as the industry always does, people rallied behind Ellis with fundraisers and support to help the family through the incredibly difficult time when she was in the hospital and rehab. After she got out, her therapy continued, and everyone celebrated January 17 when she posted that she had gotten on a horse again.

Just a mere 10 days later, Ellis shocked everyone when she was in Buckeye, Arizona and exhibitioned her horses.

On February 11 her husband, Brandon Ellis shared a post that had the title, “ANITA ELLIS IS BACK!” She had just made her first barrel racing run at the Royal Crown and the description couldn’t have been better. She was back. In fact, maybe more than everyone knew at the time.

She had a smile that many won’t forget when she rode out of the arena. People were lined up to give her high-fives and express their congratulations to her. Everyone in the arena knew what an incredible moment that was, but in true Ellis fashion, that wasn’t even close to what she was about to do.

Ellis Wins San Antonio Rodeo

Fast forward to the roster of the PRCA rodeo in San Antonio, Texas and low and behold, Anita Ellis was on the list for Bracket No. 4. She was entered and she was running.

In Round No. 1, Ellis placed third with her time of 14.43 to pick up a check for $1,651. Round two she got faster and moved up in the placings. She posted a 14.27 to win second just behind Carlee Otero who won the round with her 14.23. All total for her bracket, Ellis won $3,853 to qualify her to move on to the semi-finals.

Posting her fastest time so far, Ellis stopped the clock at 14.22 to earn herself a second-place finish in her set of semi-finals and add another $4,403 to her total winnings.

She just continued to get faster in the finals where she had a nearly flawless run of 14.16. She and SGL Rico had done it! They were the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Just for her efforts in the finals, Ellis earned another $16,512. All total, the Blackfoot, Idaho cowgirl earned $24,768 in San Antonio at her first rodeo back in the saddle after her devastating accident.

When the new WPRA World Standings come out, Ellis will be right in the mix of the top 10 once again. This could be the comeback story of the year; time will tell. But one thing is without question: Ellis has won the hearts of the fans, and along with those cheering at home watching the Cowboy Channel, people in San Antonio gave her a standing ovation. A well-deserved honor for a tough cowgirl.