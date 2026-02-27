Top Stallion Adios Pantalones Sidelined With Fracture Sustained in Recent Run

Everyone in the western world knows of the big, beautiful, palomino stallion that has taken over the barrel racing industry: Adios Pantalones, owned by Tricia Aldridge. The pair qualified for their first-ever National Finals Rodeo in 2025 and took home over $245,000.

Aldridge and Adios had started this year in the same fashion. The two have only competed at five rodeos thus far and find themselves firmly at No. 4 in the world with nearly $25,000 won, excluding earnings at San Antonio.

However, it now seems likely that Adios won't be running down the alley any time soon, as the devastating news was given to all of his fans this morning, that he suffered a small fracture in his hock.

Red Hot Barrel Horses took to Facebook pleading for prayers for this powerhouse of a horse:

"After our run the other night, Adios acted like his leg was bothering him some when we got home, and upon further investigation at Dr. Lee’s, we found a small hock fracture. He got a CT yesterday morning, and they are making the call to see if it’s surgical. So I will update everyone as soon as I know anything. "

This sport is unlike any other. The competitors do it for the love of the horse, who love their events as much as the barrel racer. It is an emotional pain to think of this pretty guy in pain, and selfishly, watching him compete is a masterpiece that will be missed for however long.

Hopefully, Adios will not require a surgery to fix his injury, and he will back much sooner than later.

Adios's Young Career

Tricia and Adios compete at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls in 2025 | Nathan Meyer Photography

Adios is the highest-earning stallion that the barrel racing industry has ever seen, and he continues to set a standard that the sport might not see again as he has now crossed the million-dollar threshold. He is by Tres Seis and out of French Bar Belle, a Frenchman's Guy mare. Talk about some impressive bloodlines.

After winning the fourth and eighth rounds at the 2025 NFR, while also placing in six others, she climbed the world standings and finished as the Reserve World Champion, trailing only the greatest jockey of all time, Kassie Mowry.

Tricia Aldridge and Adios run home from third barrel at the Thomas & Mack | Nathan Meyer Photography

It is hard to fathom that Adios is young enough to still be competing in the derby. If fans have learned anything from this horse, he has the grit and determination to get back into the arena. This is a difficult time to lose him as RODEOHOUSTON is approaching, and Aldridge had qualified for the semi-finals of San Antonio.

However, no rodeo is worth risking the health and lifetime comfort that a horse deserves. The timetable is obviously unknown, but the yellow stud will be back, and if the unthinkable happens where he isn't, he will have the best home with Aldridge moving forward.