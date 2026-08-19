2025 College National Champion Bareback Rider Cooper Filipek Undergoes Back Surgery

Bareback riding standout Cooper Filipek underwent surgery following a back injury sustained during his ride at the Cache County Fair and Rodeo in Logan, Utah, on Thursday, August 6.

Filipek was mid-ride when the horse went down and rolled over the Rapid City, S.D., cowboy.

It was instantly clear to fans in the crowd and watching from home on Cowboy+ that Filipek was not okay. After being assisted out of the arena, he was assessed at Intermountain Health Logan Regional Hospital.

Doctors determined that amongst other injuries in his back, Filipek had broken the L5 vertebrae. On Friday afternoon, he underwent surgery to insert screws and rods in the region of the injury.

According to PRORODEO, Filipek underwent further radiographs on Sunday and the rod had shifted, so he had to stay in Logan for a few more days to ensure the healing process was headed in the right direction.

Filipek was looking forward to being back at home and shared with PRORODEO:

"I'm feeling good… We’ll do all of the checkups and (physical therapy) in South Dakota.”

Filipek’s Journey to ProRodeo

The electric young bareback rider attended college in Gillette, Wyo., and in 2025, left his mark on college rodeo when he earned the College National Finals Rodeo Bareback Riding National Championship.

Filipek also began competing in professional rodeos while attending college and 2026 was shaping up as his best year yet.

Ranked No. 34 in the World Standings at the time of his injury, Filipek has earned over $48,000 this season. The richest wins of his year have been spread out, from an early-season victory at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo to his most recent in Santa Fe, N.M.

Stepping Up to Help Filipek

To know Filipek is to love him, and fans, peers, family, and friends have rallied around him in his time of need. Known for his trademark yellow hat, Filipek has quickly gained a major fan base in rodeo and respect amongst his fellow cowboys.

From t-shirt sales to a yellow-out on Aug. 14 at Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden, Colo., hosted by the Central Region Finals for the Junior Rodeo Association, everyone was ready to step into Filipek’s corner and support him.

Filipek shared with PRORODEO:

"It proves exactly what I've always said when people ask about this. What I like about bareback riding and rodeo so much is the brotherhood and family. There's a big family around us helping us and supporting us, no matter what.”

The entire Rodeo On SI team sends our best healing wishes to Cooper, and we hope to see him back in the arena soon.