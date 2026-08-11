Late-Season Push: Cowboys and Cowgirls Make Moves In Utah at Cache County Rodeo

Some big names entered the arena over the weekend at the Cache County Fair And Rodeo and some left with even bigger checks as the race for a spot at the National Finals Rodeo is officially on. With less than two months to go in the regular season, every athlete that came to Logan, Utah, came with something to prove.

Rough Stock Results

Four-time NFR qualifying bareback rider Garrett Shadbolt got just what he needed over the weekend in Logan. The cowboy sits at No. 22 in the world standings, but is now in a position to move up after he pulled in the big win in Logan. He landed on top with an 86.5-point ride on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Miss Major, pocketing $6,310, which should be enough to shift the standings at least slightly.

One bareback rider did not have a dream ending in Logan, though, as Cooper Filipek broke his L5 vertebra due to his horse flipping mid-ride in the arena. The cowboy was taken to the hospital immediately to undergo surgery, and while that was successful, he will be sidelined the rest of the season.

Saddle bronc rider Q Taylor had a dream season in 2025 after qualifying for his first NFR. He kept that momentum rolling into this season as he sits at a career-best No. 7 in the world standings. Things are once again looking bright for the cowboy as he pulled in this massive late-season win thanks to 87 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Bitter Fight, earning himself $6,317.

Rounding out the rough stock were the bull riders, and it was quite the underdog who landed on top. At No. 25 in the world standings, some may have counted Bryce Jensen out, but he’s proving them wrong. Jensen pulled in the win against some top-ranked competitors and scored big with an 88-point ride on Legacy Pro Rodeo's No. K2, earning $6,232.

Barrel Racing and Breakaway

Tricia Aldridge and Adios | Nathan Meyer Photography

The ladies entering the arena in Logan took their jobs seriously. Last year's reserve world champion may have had to sideline her main mount earlier this season, but Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones are making a big comeback. The duo earned the biggest check of the weekend of $6,789 thanks to a run of 16.84 seconds. As the season is winding down, it’s clear these two are only gaining speed as they fight to move up from the No. 16 spot.

A top contender in breakaway stole the show, as Hali Williams is looking to secure her first world title. The No. 2 breakaway roper in the world pulled out the fastest time of 1.7 seconds to clinch the win and $7,012. While it won’t be enough to put her back in the No. 1 spot, she is now that much closer to taking the crown.

Timed Events

Justin Shaffer | Nathan Meyer Photography

Another underdog came from behind to wipe out his competitors in the steer wrestling. Justin Shaffer may be at No. 22 in the world standings, but he left Logan, Utah, in the No. 1 spot after a strong finish in the arena. The cowboy pulled in his win thanks to a 4.1-second run, landing a $4,275, which could be enough to inch him forward at least a few places.

A brotherly duo dominated team roping as Dawson Graham (No. 11 header) and Dillon Graham (No. 11 heeler) are vying for their second NFR qualification as a pair. After a strong turnout last season, the two have been gunning for gold all year. They pulled in yet another win in Logan with a run of 4.2 seconds, giving them $5,034 each.

Another cowboy at No. 22 pulled himself to the top of the leaderboard at Cache as tie-down roper Quade Hiatt came from behind for the win. With a run of 7.6-seconds, the cowboy beat out some of the event's best, including Haven Meged and Joel Harris for that $5,464 check.

With less than two months to go, every check will count for these athletes as they look to secure their place in the top 15 and take a trip to Las Vegas come December.