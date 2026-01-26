Rodeo Athletes Shine on Championship Sunday in Denver at 2026 NWSS

With one final round on Sunday, January 25, the 2026 National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo., has come to an end. In a riveting performance on Championship Sunday, we witnessed the high-scoring rides and fast times that took home the big wins.

Bareback Riding

Reigning College National Finals Rodeo Bareback Riding Champion Cooper Filipek earned a landmark win in his professional career, by taking the top spot at the NWSS.

1. Cooper Filipek / 85.5

2/3. R.C. Landingham / 85

2/3. Garrett Shadbolt / 85

4. Kashton Ford / 84.5

5/6. Sam Petersen / 84

5/6. Wacey Schalla / 84

Steer Wrestling

After finishing No. 16 in the World in 2025, narrowly missing his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR), Mike McGinn is kicking off 2026 strong.

He shared with Rodeo On SI,

"I got to ride Winsten McGraw's good horse, Swamper. I drew middle of the pack steers and kind of had to fight through to the Semi-Finals. Today, I knew I had a good steer. Denver has been a major rodeo for over 100 years, so it's pretty cool to be able to win it."

1. Mike McGinn / 3.6

2. Tristan Martin / 3.7

3/4/5. Landon Beardsworth / 4.1

3/4/5. Landris White / 4.1

3/4/5. Rhett Witt / 4.1

6. Ty Bauerle / 4.6

Team Roping

Tanner Tomlinson and Coleby Payne were the last cowboys to rope in the final round, but they put it all on the line. Matching the arena record with their 3.5-second run, the duo claimed the championship.

"I knew he was going to try to give me a chance for first right there. Being last team out, an exciting finish like that, it's pretty special," shared Payne in his post-run interview on the Cowboy Channel.

"We've been best friends forever... an amazing heel shot, an amazing head horse, I'm just so blessed," Tomlinson said of the win.

1. Tomlinson/Payne / 3.5

2. Johnson/Smith / 4.0

3 .Toberer/McCleskey / 4.2

4. Kidd/Johnson / 4.4

5. Pirrung/White / 4.5

6. Dees/Glenn / 4.6

Saddle Bronc Riding

By one-half point, Parker Fleet earned a huge win to start 2026. In a field of World Champions and NFR qualifiers, the ride was a major milestone for the Texas cowboy.

1. Parker Fleet / 89.5

2. Stetson Wright / 89

3/4. Kade Bruno / 88

3/4. Ryder Wright / 88

5. Ryder Sanford / 86.5

6. Gus Gaillard / 85.5

Tie-Down Roping

No one was faster than two-time NFR qualifier, Dylan Hancock, on Championship Sunday. One of the most talented up-and-coming stars of the sport, Hancock handily won the 2026 NWSS with the fastest time of the entire rodeo.

1. Dylan Hancock / 7.1

2. Riley Webb / 7.7

3. Haven Meged / 7.8

4. J.D. McCuistion / 8.5

5. Jett Barrett / 8.8

6. Travis Staley / 9.2

Barrel Racing

It was a great day for South Dakota's Myers Performance Horses. Their stallions sired two of the top three horses in the barrel racing at the NWSS. 2026 Champion, Heidi Gunderson, was aboard 2025 futurity standout, Wonder If Im Lucky, by Lucky Wonder Horse. Finishing third, Mataya Eklund rode Sheza Smooth Gal, by their late stallion A Smooth Guy.

With over $350,000 in recorded lifetime earnings per QData, Wonder If Im Lucky was the No. 7 highest-money-earning barrel horse of 2025. Gunderson trained and jockeyed "Casey" through his futurity year to multiple championships.

"He's just made dreams come true," Gunderson shared of Casey in her post-run interview on the Cowboy Channel. "This is his first rodeo, so we're really excited."

1. Heidi Gunderson / 14.91

2. Sydney Graham / 15.00

3. Mataya Eklund / 15.07

4. Latricia Duke / 15.09

5. Jamie Olsen / 15.11

6. Julie Plourde / 15.14

Bull Riding

When Stetson Wright returned to the arena following an injury that could have ended his rodeo career, he did so in historic fashion. The reigning All-Around World Champion qualified for Denver's final round in both the saddle bronc riding and the bull riding. With the highest-marked ride of the entire rodeo, Wright earned his first NWSS Championship.

1. Stetson Wright / 90

2. Sage Vance / 88

3. Colorado Kid Mackey / 85

