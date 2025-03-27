2025 International Finals Youth Rodeo Returns to Shawnee, Oklahoma
The highly anticipated 2025 International Finals Youth Rodeo (IFYR) returns to Shawnee, Oklahoma, from July 6–11, 2025, bringing together youth rodeo’s stars and toughest competitors for six days of elite youth rodeo action.
Now in its 33rd year, the IFYR is one of the world’s richest and most prestigious youth rodeos, awarding more than $250,000 in prize money across 11 thrilling performances. The event draws nearly 1,000 athletes annually, representing three countries and over 35 states.
Entries open April 1, 2025, at 8 a.m. CT on NextGen.com and close June 13, 2025, at 5 p.m. CT. All registration forms must be completed by June 13, 2025 at 5 p.m. CT, simultaneous to the entries closing.
Performances begin Sunday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. The final performance takes place Friday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m., with three arenas running simultaneously during each event. Events include cowgirls’ barrel racing, cowgirls’ pole bending, cowgirls’ breakaway roping, cowgirls’ goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and bareback riding. The competition consists of two long-go rounds and a short-go round, featuring the top 15 contestants in each event.
The entry fee is $200 per event and must be paid through NextGen.com. Non-International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) members must also purchase a $45 IFYR permit upon entry.New to this year, athletes will complete the registration form prior to entry and upload it with their entry.
To reserve a camping spot or stall, visit OpenStalls.com. Reservations open April 1 at 8:00 a.m. Stalling and camping will be first come, first serve, assigned in chronological order based on time of entry revival.
The six-day event schedule is as follows:
This year’s event will also serve as an Ote Berry’s Junior Steer Wrestling World Championship Qualifier. More details to come regarding additional side-pots and bonus opportunities.
All rodeo athletes interested in learning more about the IFYR should be directed to ifyr.com.
About IFYR
