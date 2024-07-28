20X World Champion Sits Atop the WPRA Ladies Breakaway World Standings
Breakaway roping has taken the rodeo world by storm with bigger payouts and more rodeos bringing the breakaway roping standards up in 2024.
With three months of rodeo left in the 2024 rodeo season, loopers are making the final push to be in the top 15 in the world standings come October 1.
Jackie Crawford has a nearly twenty-thousand-dollar lead in the standings with $106,722.47 won. Crawford is consistently a top contender, and she is not about to left off the gas during the home stretch. No gold buckle is sealed until the last calf is roped. Crawford's $50,000 win at Rodeo Houston has propelled her season.
Another household name is currently sitting pretty in the second position. Taylor Munsell from Alva, Okla., has earned $89,835.83 this season. Munsell has a lead of over eleven thousand dollars ahead of the third ranked roper in the standings.
Gilbert, Ariz. is where super looper Danielle Lowman resides when she is not chasing gold buckle dreams. "D-Low" has set herself up nicely for another National Finals Breakaway (NFBR) qualification with $78,710.26 next to her name.
Josie Conner holds the fourth position behind Lowman by under six thousand dollars, with $72,749.91. The Louisiana cowgirl is coming of a win at Nampa, ID on Rooster, owned by Madison Outhier, and Rooster is now the back-to-back champ at the Snake River Stampede.
Rounding out the top five is Shelby Boisjoli-Meged from Miles City, MT who has been to the pay window to collect $69,820.86 in the 2024 season so far. This 26-year-old cowgirl already has a world championship gold buckle on her belt, and she is gunning for another.
There is a $66,354 dollar gap from the fifteenth position to the No. 1. position, however there are a lot of rodeos left in the next three months. We will see many more position changes over the coming days. Certainly, the top 15 spots are not set so you can guarantee the ropers behind the current leaders will be fighting to earn their spot in the top 15 for a chance for a NFBR qualification.
2024 Breakaway World Standings
1. Jackie Crawford Stephenville, TX $106,722.47
2. Taylor Munsell Alva, OK $89,835.83
3. Danielle Lowman Gilbert, AZ $78,710.26
4. Josie Conner Iowa, LA $72,849.91
5. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged Miles City, MT $69,820.86
6. Maddy Deerman Hope, NM $65,479.53
7. Martha Angelone Stephenville, TX $64,383.87
8. Hali Williams Comanche, TX $54,464.20
9. Macy Young Wittmann, AZ $54,334.93
10. Kelsie Domer Dublin, TX $50,239.43
11. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh Springtown, TX $50,111.33
12. Bradi Good Abilene, TX $50,059.79
13. Rickie Fanning Spearfish, SD $47,720.96
14. Kendal Pierson Wardlow, AB $43,917.87
15. TiAda Gray Portales, NM $40,368.53
16. Tacy Webb Midway, TX $40,131.11
17. Rylee A George Oakdale, CA $39,591.70
18. Beau Peterson Council Grove, KS$37,389.85
19. Sarah Angelone Lipan, TX$33,822.18
20. J J Hampton Stephenville, TX$32,454.94
Full Standings here.