Rodeo Athletes Bank Huge Paydays in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Finals

Champions have been crowned at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, with the high-money winners across the tournament-style rodeo capturing the titles in each event.

Bareback Riding

Wacey Schalla | PRCA

Wacey Schalla banked a total of $24,493 throughout the rodeo, including taking the win in the Finals. One unique aspect of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is the "draft" for rough stock cowboys.

Schalla was the first cowboy in the bareback riding to select his mount for the night. Based on their previous high scores together, Schalla chose Calgary Stampede's Disco Party. It was clearly the right choice, resulting in an enormous 91-point ride for the win.

1. Wacey Schalla / $16,512

2/3. Jacob Lees & Leighton Berry / $8,256 each

4. Orin Larsen / $3,302

Steer Wrestling

J.D. Struxness | Fernando Sam-Sin

World Champion J.D. Struxness finished the rodeo with $24,768 in earnings. His 3.6-second run in the finals took a commanding lead, helping him win both the Finals and the Championship.

1. J.D. Struxness / $16,512

2. Tyler Waguespack / $11,008

3. Rowdy Parrott / $5,504

4. Clay Hurt / $3,302

Team Roping

Lightning Aguilera | Nathan Meyer Photography

It was an eventful day for Lightning Aguilera and Wyatt Cox. They earned their position in the Finals through the Wildcard just hours before and rode that momentum back to the top for another win.

They split the round win with Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira at 3.8 seconds, but bested the former World Champion duo by a little over $2,000 for the title. They closed out the rodeo with $24,218 each in earnings.

1/2. Aguilera & Cox, Driggers & Nogueira / $13,760 each

3. Hill & James / $5,504

4. Arviso & Doyal / $3,302

Saddle Bronc Riding

Stetson Wright | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

"Superman" Stetson Wright had tough competition at San Antonio... his brothers. With Rusty and Ryder tied at the top with 88.5 points, Stetson made a standout 90-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo's R Watson's Prairie Fire to take the round win and secure the title.

Stetson's efforts were worth $27,520 total in San Antonio. Rusty finished second overall, and Ryder finished third.

1. Stetson Wright / $16,512

2/3. Ryder Wright & Rusty Wright / $8,256 each

4/5. Q Taylor & Zeke Thurston / $1,651 each

Tie-Down Roping

John Douch | Nathan Meyer Photography

John Douch set the pace in San Antonio, as the first cowboy of the night to rope. His 7.0-second run held on throughout the performance to claim the win. Douch banked a total of $22,017.

1. John Douch / $16,512

2. Bo Pickett / $11,008

3. Tom Crouse / $5,504

4. Kincade Henry / $3,302

Breakaway Roping

Young gun Jaci Hammons earned the biggest win of her career with a 2.0-second run. She edged out the competition by just one-tenth of a second to claim the Championship and leaves San Antonio with $25,319 in earnings.

1. Jaci Hammons / $16,512

2. Jordi Edens-Mitchell / $11,008

3/4. Josie Conner & Jill Tanner / $4,403 each

Barrel Racing

Anita and Rico | Anita Ellis Professional Barrel Racer

Anita Ellis has overcome more in her life than most can even imagine. Serious injuries kept her out of the saddle for years, but when she returned to the arena, she dominated in the futurity and derby ranks.

When she and her team of incredible equines took the rodeo world by storm in 2025, it culminated in a fairytale season. Ellis qualified for the National Finals Rodeo, but suffered a severe injury and was unable to compete in Las Vegas. She and "Rico" claimed another major win in San Antonio, where they earned a total of $24,768.

1. Anita Ellis / $16,512

2. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell / $11,008

3/4. Latricia Duke & Emily Beisel / $4,403

Bull Riding

Tristen Hutchings | FWSSR Photo by James Phifer

Like the bareback and saddle bronc riders, the bull riders also participated in the draft to select their mounts for the night. Tristen Hutchings was the final cowboy drawn in the draft, but did not let the lack of choice take away from his chance in San Antonio.

One of only two cowboys to make a qualified ride in the Finals, Hutchings teamed up with Cervi Championship Rodeo's Soccer Mom for 90.5 points. He earned $32,565 throughout the rodeo.

1. Tristen Hutchings / $20,915

2. Cullen Telfer / $15,411