RODEOHOUSTON Payout, Format, and Key Details Fans Need to Know
This is the day that so many wait for in the rodeo world. RODEOHOUSTON is about to kick off, and it is a game-changer for athletes making their bid for the National Finals Rodeo. A win in Houston nearly guarantees a berth in Las Vegas in December.
With tournament rodeos seemingly taking over the winter tour, every one is different. That can be frustrating for fans and athletes alike. Nothing is the same, and the formats vary every rodeo. Rodeo On SI will give you all the details.
Here is everything you need to know about RODEOHOUSTON.
RODEOHOUSTON Tournament Setup
There is no question about it, RODEOHOUSTON is the largest purse cowboys and cowgirls will have the chance to win throughout the year. A strong performance here will catapult them into the top 10 and usually right to the top.
The rodeo will take place over the next nearly three weeks. From March 2 to March 21, fans can tune in to watch the best of the best compete for a bonus worth $65,000.
There will be five brackets with eight contestants in each event. Those eight will compete in three rounds to determine who moves on to the semi-finals. The top four contestants based on money won through the bracket will move on to the semi-finals.
In the semi-finals, there will be 10 contestants in each event with two performances of just one round. Meaning 20 total contestants (half of the original 40) will advance to the semi-final rounds. Out of each semi-final, the top four will move on to the finals. This will be based strictly on their performance in the semi-finals, no scores or money carry forward.
Competitors who do not advance from the semi-finals will have one more chance in the wildcard round. A total of 12 contestants will meet for an ultimate showdown to become the only one to move on to the finals. The wildcard round is split into two performances with six contestants in each. One from each of those performances will move on to the finals.
This will allow 10 contestants to advance to the finals. Four from each semi-finals (8) and then one from each wildcard round (2).
RODEOHOUSTON Payoff
The biggest attraction to Houston is the payoff. With only 40 competitors having a chance to collect on the payday, the odds are much better than at many regular-season rodeos.
The payoff for each of the rounds in the brackets is:
- 1st - $3,000
- 2nd - $2,000
- 3rd - $1,000
- 4th - $750
- 5th - $500
- 6th - $250
Semi-finals Rounds will pay:
- 1st - $3,000
- 2nd - $2,000
- 3rd - $1,000
- 4th - $750
Wildcard Rounds will pay:
- 1st - $3,000
- 2nd - $2,000
- 3rd - $1,000
- 4th - $750
- 5th - $500
- 6th - $500
Finals Round will pay:
- 1st - $65,000
- 2nd - $30,000
- 3rd - $20,000
- 4th - $10,000
- 5th - 10th $2,500 each
Concert Lineup
Following every performance at RODEOHOUSTON, there is a concert with some of the best talent.
Date
Performer
Comments
March 2
Riley Green
Opening Day
March 3
J Balvin
March 4
Rascal Flatts
Armed Forces Appreciation Day
March 5
Russell Dickerson
Sensory Friendly Day
March 6
Lizzo
Black Heritage Day
March 7
Dwight Yoakam
March 8
Forrest Frank
March 9
Luke Bryan
First Responders Day
March 10
Megan Moroney
March 11
Creed
Community Day
March 12
Chris Stapleton
Volunteer Appreciation Day
March 13
Shaboozey
March 14
Kelly Clarkson
March 15
Pepe Aguilar
Go Tejano Day
March 16
Cross Canadian Ragweed
March 17
The Red Clay Strays
March 18
Koe Wetzel
Family Wednesday
March 19
Lainey Wilson
March 20
Parker McCollum
March 21
Tim McGraw
RODEOHOUSTON Finals
March 22
Cody Johnson
How to Watch RODEOHOUSTON
Fans can watch RODEOHOUSTON live on The Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel+ app every day. Fans can also tune into the RODEOHOUSTON website and watch the livestream at www.rodeohouston.com. The rodeo starts each night live at 6:45 p.m. Central time.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com