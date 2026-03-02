Rodeo Daily

RODEOHOUSTON Payout, Format, and Key Details Fans Need to Know

RODEOHOUSTON is a substantial game-changer for athletes looking to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. Here is your guide to everything you need to know.
Bull fighters at RODEOHOUSTON
This is the day that so many wait for in the rodeo world. RODEOHOUSTON is about to kick off, and it is a game-changer for athletes making their bid for the National Finals Rodeo. A win in Houston nearly guarantees a berth in Las Vegas in December.

With tournament rodeos seemingly taking over the winter tour, every one is different. That can be frustrating for fans and athletes alike. Nothing is the same, and the formats vary every rodeo. Rodeo On SI will give you all the details.

Here is everything you need to know about RODEOHOUSTON.

RODEOHOUSTON Tournament Setup

Rocker Steiner is interviewed after his RodeoHouston win
There is no question about it, RODEOHOUSTON is the largest purse cowboys and cowgirls will have the chance to win throughout the year. A strong performance here will catapult them into the top 10 and usually right to the top.

The rodeo will take place over the next nearly three weeks. From March 2 to March 21, fans can tune in to watch the best of the best compete for a bonus worth $65,000.

There will be five brackets with eight contestants in each event. Those eight will compete in three rounds to determine who moves on to the semi-finals. The top four contestants based on money won through the bracket will move on to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, there will be 10 contestants in each event with two performances of just one round. Meaning 20 total contestants (half of the original 40) will advance to the semi-final rounds. Out of each semi-final, the top four will move on to the finals. This will be based strictly on their performance in the semi-finals, no scores or money carry forward.

Competitors who do not advance from the semi-finals will have one more chance in the wildcard round. A total of 12 contestants will meet for an ultimate showdown to become the only one to move on to the finals. The wildcard round is split into two performances with six contestants in each. One from each of those performances will move on to the finals.

This will allow 10 contestants to advance to the finals. Four from each semi-finals (8) and then one from each wildcard round (2).

RODEOHOUSTON Payoff

Bull Rider at Rodeo Houston
The biggest attraction to Houston is the payoff. With only 40 competitors having a chance to collect on the payday, the odds are much better than at many regular-season rodeos.

The payoff for each of the rounds in the brackets is:

  • 1st - $3,000
  • 2nd - $2,000
  • 3rd - $1,000
  • 4th - $750
  • 5th - $500
  • 6th - $250

Semi-finals Rounds will pay:

  • 1st - $3,000
  • 2nd - $2,000
  • 3rd - $1,000
  • 4th - $750

Wildcard Rounds will pay:

  • 1st - $3,000
  • 2nd - $2,000
  • 3rd - $1,000
  • 4th - $750
  • 5th - $500
  • 6th - $500

Finals Round will pay:

  • 1st - $65,000
  • 2nd - $30,000
  • 3rd - $20,000
  • 4th - $10,000
  • 5th - 10th $2,500 each

Concert Lineup

Following every performance at RODEOHOUSTON, there is a concert with some of the best talent.

Date

Performer

Comments

March 2

Riley Green

Opening Day

March 3

J Balvin

March 4

Rascal Flatts

Armed Forces Appreciation Day

March 5

Russell Dickerson

Sensory Friendly Day

March 6

Lizzo

Black Heritage Day

March 7

Dwight Yoakam

March 8

Forrest Frank

March 9

Luke Bryan

First Responders Day

March 10

Megan Moroney

March 11

Creed

Community Day

March 12

Chris Stapleton

Volunteer Appreciation Day

March 13

Shaboozey

March 14

Kelly Clarkson

March 15

Pepe Aguilar

Go Tejano Day

March 16

Cross Canadian Ragweed

March 17

The Red Clay Strays

March 18

Koe Wetzel

Family Wednesday

March 19

Lainey Wilson

March 20

Parker McCollum

March 21

Tim McGraw

RODEOHOUSTON Finals

March 22

Cody Johnson

How to Watch RODEOHOUSTON

Fans can watch RODEOHOUSTON live on The Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel+ app every day. Fans can also tune into the RODEOHOUSTON website and watch the livestream at www.rodeohouston.com. The rodeo starts each night live at 6:45 p.m. Central time.

Laura Motley Lambert
LAURA LAMBERT

Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com

