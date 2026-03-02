RODEOHOUSTON Payout, Format, and Key Details Fans Need to Know

This is the day that so many wait for in the rodeo world. RODEOHOUSTON is about to kick off, and it is a game-changer for athletes making their bid for the National Finals Rodeo. A win in Houston nearly guarantees a berth in Las Vegas in December.

With tournament rodeos seemingly taking over the winter tour, every one is different. That can be frustrating for fans and athletes alike. Nothing is the same, and the formats vary every rodeo. Rodeo On SI will give you all the details.

Here is everything you need to know about RODEOHOUSTON.

RODEOHOUSTON Tournament Setup

Rocker Steiner at RODEOHOUSTON | Photo courtesy of RodeoHouston

There is no question about it, RODEOHOUSTON is the largest purse cowboys and cowgirls will have the chance to win throughout the year. A strong performance here will catapult them into the top 10 and usually right to the top.

The rodeo will take place over the next nearly three weeks. From March 2 to March 21, fans can tune in to watch the best of the best compete for a bonus worth $65,000.

There will be five brackets with eight contestants in each event. Those eight will compete in three rounds to determine who moves on to the semi-finals. The top four contestants based on money won through the bracket will move on to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, there will be 10 contestants in each event with two performances of just one round. Meaning 20 total contestants (half of the original 40) will advance to the semi-final rounds. Out of each semi-final, the top four will move on to the finals. This will be based strictly on their performance in the semi-finals, no scores or money carry forward.

Competitors who do not advance from the semi-finals will have one more chance in the wildcard round. A total of 12 contestants will meet for an ultimate showdown to become the only one to move on to the finals. The wildcard round is split into two performances with six contestants in each. One from each of those performances will move on to the finals.

This will allow 10 contestants to advance to the finals. Four from each semi-finals (8) and then one from each wildcard round (2).

RODEOHOUSTON Payoff

Bull rider at RODEOHOUSTON | Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The biggest attraction to Houston is the payoff. With only 40 competitors having a chance to collect on the payday, the odds are much better than at many regular-season rodeos.

The payoff for each of the rounds in the brackets is:

1st - $3,000

2nd - $2,000

3rd - $1,000

4th - $750

5th - $500

6th - $250

Semi-finals Rounds will pay:

1st - $3,000

2nd - $2,000

3rd - $1,000

4th - $750

Wildcard Rounds will pay:

1st - $3,000

2nd - $2,000

3rd - $1,000

4th - $750

5th - $500

6th - $500

Finals Round will pay:

1st - $65,000

2nd - $30,000

3rd - $20,000

4th - $10,000

5th - 10th $2,500 each

Concert Lineup

Following every performance at RODEOHOUSTON, there is a concert with some of the best talent.

Date Performer Comments March 2 Riley Green Opening Day March 3 J Balvin March 4 Rascal Flatts Armed Forces Appreciation Day March 5 Russell Dickerson Sensory Friendly Day March 6 Lizzo Black Heritage Day March 7 Dwight Yoakam March 8 Forrest Frank March 9 Luke Bryan First Responders Day March 10 Megan Moroney March 11 Creed Community Day March 12 Chris Stapleton Volunteer Appreciation Day March 13 Shaboozey March 14 Kelly Clarkson March 15 Pepe Aguilar Go Tejano Day March 16 Cross Canadian Ragweed March 17 The Red Clay Strays March 18 Koe Wetzel Family Wednesday March 19 Lainey Wilson March 20 Parker McCollum March 21 Tim McGraw RODEOHOUSTON Finals March 22 Cody Johnson

How to Watch RODEOHOUSTON

Fans can watch RODEOHOUSTON live on The Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel+ app every day. Fans can also tune into the RODEOHOUSTON website and watch the livestream at www.rodeohouston.com. The rodeo starts each night live at 6:45 p.m. Central time.