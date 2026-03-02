Rookie Thayne Elshere Steps Into the All-Around Race During First Year in PRCA

The 2025 race for the all-around was a bloody battle between Wacey Schalla and Stetson Wright. When it was all said and done, Wright came out on top after his performance at the National Finals Rodeo, but now the clock has reset and there are new names in the ring, vying for the all-around title.

Elshere Throws His Hat Into The Race For The All-Around

One of those names is Thayne Elshere, a cowboy out of Sturgis, South Dakota. He has stepped into the PRCA arena for the first time this season and is fighting for a chance to compete against the best of the best in bull riding and saddle bronc riding.

He has some big names to battle it out with, including the aforementioned Schalla and Wright, two of the best modern-day cowboys the sport has seen. Wright took home the all-around title last year after earning a whopping $817,088, a number that rodeo has never seen before.

While Wright and Schalla currently occupy the two top spots in the all-around leaderboard, Elshere is making himself known, sitting at No. 6, less than $1,000 from Paden Bray (No. 5).

He did go on to earn another $875 during Round 1 of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. He landed in third place after his 84.5-point ride on Kadoka Coolaid from Korkow Rodeos. As the only rookie currently competing for the all-around title, these scores and cash prizes are a great way to start working his way to the top of the standings.

Strong Start For Elshere in 2026 Season

A huge win for the cowboy can at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Rookie Rally. He secured a $4,000 check with a 87.5-point ride on the back of Painted Habitat from Penthouse Pro Rodeo. A score like that is huge for the rookie as it marks him as one to watch for the rest of the season, especially in terms of the Resistol Rookie of the Year award that is awarded in December.

In 2025, but during this season, he finished first at the Badlands Circuit finals during Round 3 and landed at No. 2 in the average. He has consistently landed in the top five at multiple rodeos so far this season. Although he’s only earned $14,069 this season, it’s a solid start for a cowboy this green in the PRCA.

As of right now, Elshere sits at No. 48 in bull riding and No. 49 in saddle bronc riding, meaning he has a ways to go if he wants to land in the top 15. Despite that, a cowboy who has the guts to go up against the best of the best has the mark of a future champion.