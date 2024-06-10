25 Years Strong: CNFR 2024 Ramps Up in Casper with Top Talent
The right to participate in a particular week that’s fought for all year long in the college rodeo ranks is finally here. It’s time for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). Contestants across the United States from their respective colleges have made their way to Casper, Wyo. to compete for national titles. The 2024 CNFR is celebrating 25 years in Casper in 2024. They invite everyone to join in on the week of June 9-15 when cowboy culture comes alive in this central Wyoming town. People from far and wide come to join in on a week packed with rodeo action from Sunday afternoon through Saturday night.
There are eleven regions that make up the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA). These regions include colleges from coast to coast. Throughout the eleven regions, contestants compete with their teammates against the other colleges that make up the region. They are battling during the school year to qualify for a top four spot to compete at the CNFR in Casper along with keeping their grades up to the standards to keep them eligible to rodeo. Contestants can qualify for the finals individually or with their team. Either way you do it, the CNFR is in a famous yellow arena that often leads to the most famous yellow arena in Las Vegas, Nev. at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Many athletes make a huge step towards the goal of qualifying for the NFR when they contest and hold their own at the CNFR.
This year will be no different than the previous years in Casper, competition will be fierce, and the best of the best will leave as the crowned champions. As the week starts with the first round Sunday afternoon, teams are already gunning for the championships.
When it comes to the national standings coming into the finals, there are certain teams that hold leads already. Treasure Valley Community College (TVCC) leads the Men’s Team standings by nearly 2,000 points over Montana State University. The Women’s Team national standings are also led by TVCC. This lead is held by around 200 points over Colorado Mesa University.
Ty Pope of Missouri Valley College is the one to watch in the Men’s All-Around standings with a lead of nearly 300 points over Ty Taylor of TVCC. Winning the Women’s All-Around coming in the finals is Kennedy Buckner of Blue Mountain Community College. She has the lead over Haiden Thompson of Gillete College.
Follow the CNFR through the week to see who holds their leads and who overtakes those above them.