World Champion Steer Wrestler Tucker Allen Goes Viral With Circuit Finals Performance

There's no doubt about the success that 2025 World Champion Steer Wrestler Tucker Allen has experienced. Night after night at the National Finals Rodeo Allen took home checks and just kept working his way toward earning that gold buckle.

The same was true for his year-long season. He just worked away and qualified for both the NFR and his own California Circuit finals. The Ventura, Cali. man won just over $18,000 during the year competing in his home state.

Allen's First Round Performance

Backing into the box, Allen had to have a lot of confidence built up, given the high he is still riding, knowing he is the World Champion, along with the 2025 NFR Average Champion. Unfortunately, no one told the steer.

The California Circuit Finals is held in Red Bluff, California, in a building that isn't too big. The steer wrestlers don't have a lot of time to make decisions about getting off because the back end comes relatively quickly.

Allen had no trouble making the decision to jump off his horse and onto the steer. What happened from there was comical at best.

From the video it is hard to tell exactly what went on but we can be sure that Allen did not have the outside horn and his feet were behind him. This predicament didn't even phase the newly crowned champ. He just got himself back in position and went on.

The steer had a completely different plan and it wasn't to be thrown. Allen was drug and finished sliding all the way at the back end of the arena where he was braced up against the chutes. From there the performance just continues to get better.

A full 19 seconds later, Allen threw his steer and got a time. It was a time that would ultimately take him out of any chance of an average check, but nonetheless, the cowboy never quit.

The always comical Allen had the crowd roaring and the announcers nearly speechless with his performance. Rodeo On SI will let you enjoy the video for yourself.

The mindset of a man to be able to think on his feet like that is probably exactly what makes him the champion he is. He never got flustered and just went about his business like it was an everyday occasion.

The rest of the finals went better for Allen but we are sure he is glad to have this one behind him. Allen left Red Bluff without a single penny to add to his season total, but he certainly walked out of the building with more fans than he entered with.

Hats off to a champion.

