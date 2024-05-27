$30,000 Payouts at Charity Competition
The Colorado State High School Rodeo Association (CSHSRA) hosted the inaugural Celebrity Match Roping and Barrel Race at their 2023 State Finals. The first year of competition saw over $30,000 in payouts between the barrel racing and tie-down roping. The "celebrities" for the barrel racing included veteran barrel racers, Fallon Taylor and Lisa Lockhart, and rookie Bayleigh Choate. Matt Shiozawa (LTE+ $2 million) and World Champion Haven Meged went head-to-head in the tie-down roping. Taylor topped the competition in the barrel racing, and Meged won the roping portion of the charity event.
The 2023 Match Race format consisted of a two-run average. Payouts for the barrel racing were as follows: $8,500, $6,000, and $5,000. Payouts for Meged and Shiozawa were $6,000 and $5,000, respectively. The celebrities' guaranteed payout speaks to the most important aspect of this event: the competitors of CSHSRA. The title sponsor for the inaugural event, the JoyForWard Foundation, dedicates the majority of its charity work to youth programs and initiatives like CSHSRA. JoyForWard, created by Mark and Matt Ward in honor of their late mother, Joyce, wanted to elevate Colorado's State Finals experience.
Mark Ward politely called out his brother Jim Ward, President of CSHSRA, at a family dinner in nearby Steamboat Springs, Colo., during Christmas 2022. Mark asked older brother Jim why he never offered anything "cool" for contestants at their State Finals Rodeo. He asked what it would take to bring some top names to Craig in May 2023. Jim responded with "money." Mark said, "Done," seeing the alignment between JoyForWard and CSHSRA and their mutual commitment to kids.
The commitment to kids and the essence of Joyce Ward shined through Craig's inclemental weather in 2023 and 2024. Jim summarizes his family's feelings about the "why" behind the event saying that "Mom (Joyce Ward) would do anything for kids." Joyce's love for kids transcends generations, making its mark on all her boys—even Jim.
JoyForWard returned as a title sponsor, also joined by Huwa Enterprises and J&T Consulting for the 2024 event. Jim aimed to improve his members' State Finals experience yet again. This year's charity event added breakaway to the tie-down roping and barrel racing. The addition of breakaway also included a new team style format, where two duos of breakaway ropers and tie-down ropers competed together over a three-run average. The teams consisted of power couple Haven and Shelby Meged (formerly Boisjoli) and Riley Pruitt/Danielle Lowman. The Megeds pulled away with the win in the breakaway/tie-down roping.
The barrel race saw a reversal from last year's placings. Lisa Lockhart and Fallon Taylor returned to Craig to compete in a three-run average. The barrel race incorporated the unique element of requiring the two jockeys to run three different horses. This showcased Lockhart and Taylor's ability to jockey multiple horses within a condensed time frame. Both Lockhart and Taylor stayed consistent over all three go-rounds, but Lisa ultimately won the average. For more details on these two competitors and their horses, read the story HERE.
The efforts of the JoyForWard foundation, Huwa Enterprises, and J&T Consulting not only allowed the event to add breakaway into the roster, but payouts increased as a whole. Event winner Lisa Lockhart won $6,000. The Meged team won $11,000. Fallon Taylor took home $5,000, and Riley Pruitt/Danielle Lowman split $10,000.
CSHSRA members filled the top rails of the fences as the professionals went head-to-head. As the celebrities accepted their checks inside the arena, CSHSRA members also got the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from their favorites. Celebrities graciously gave up time to travel to Craig during a time of year that precedes the busiest part of the rodeo season. They also donated items to the silent auction that helped to fund CSHSRA's scholarship foundation.
Paying rodeo athletes for an "appearance fee" boosts the sport of rodeo on several fronts. First and foremost, it allows CSHSRA competitors to rub shoulders with their idols. This hopefully fosters the next generation of rodeo athletes. Secondly, this appearance fee changes the status quo for professional athletes. Rodeo is the only sport where the athletes pay to compete. Yes, qualifiers for the National Finals Rodeo still pay an entry fee. Qualifiers must meet the deadlines for entries opening/closing. The major rodeos throughout the year offer nothing that resembles an appearance fee. Despite rodeo athletes "entertaining" the fans, the athletes pay for themselves with no guaranteed return. They commit themselves (and their horses) to runs fully, knowing that they risk losing the entry fee, injury, etc.