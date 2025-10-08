4-Time NFR Qualifier Rocker Steiner Debuts in Edgy Cowboy Channel Docu-Series

Rocker Steiner. Say the name, and rodeo fans know who you are talking about. In just a few years on the scene, Steiner has lived up to his family's name of being champions and setting trends. People seem to have a love-hate relationship with the bareback riding phenomenon, known as "the kid in red".

Whether he is in the arena, atop a wild bronc donning all red, or standing on the back of the chutes helping other competitors, Rocker is easy to spot and full of energy.

He's a man on a mission for 2025, and despite being fully committed to winning a World Championship, he has opened up his world for the lights and cameras of the Cowboy Channel.

Hell On Wheels is being produced by the Cowboy Channel and the first episode will be released tonight, October 8 at 7 p.m. ET. The episode will be one hour in length and will capture fans' intrigue into the now 4-time NFR qualifier's world.

The 2025 season has been incredible for the 21-year-old cowboy. He set the single-season earnings record in the bareback riding after amassing $303,547.

He is only the third athlete in history to win more than $300,000 in a season. Impressive doesn't even come close to describing what he has accomplished, all while cameras and people followed him around and he recovered from an injury.

Steiner didn't see the pay window until March of 2025 after suffering a wrist injury at the 2024 NFR. In fact, he admits that he really didn't take the injury that seriously until he was faced with defeat at several of the winter rodeo stops.

"It was after San Antonio until I really started taking my wrist injury seriously. I realized my wrist was the problem. As it turns out, being able to really squeeze your hand is a big thing."

In the bareback riding, it would seem that is a pretty important element to being successful and in true Steiner style, after Rocker admitted it, he went to work.

The three torn ligaments were a problem. He took the necessary steps and rehabbed his wrist and then, he went to winning. He won RODEOHOUSTON in March, the American Rodeo in April, and then went on to win and win some more until at the end of the season, he had won more than anyone else ever has in the history of bareback riding.

The new docu-series, presented by Boot Barn, is a raw, high-adrenaline show that pulls back the curtain on the electric talent known to the world as Rocker Steiner. The cameras and crew joined Rocker's world after he won The American Rodeo.

In pursuit of his first World Championship, Steiner allows viewers to see the chaos and the glory behind it all. The miles on the road, the triumph and the heartbreak, just the true story and the real world of a dominant young athlete proving himself in the rodeo world today.

"The idea for Hell on Wheels probably started two years ago. It took a few years to get everything figured out, and then it really kicked off at Houston this year. I had just gotten done competing there after winning the round on a horse called, "Hell On Wheels" and that was the first thing that came out of my mouth. It is fitting and it is 'Rocker'."

Ultimately, the idea was Rocker's for the show, but after the big picture was presented, there were obviously many elements and additional ideas brought together by Boot Barn and the Cowboy Channel.

"I never had any second thoughts about this project. From the time that I realized we were doing it and signed the contracts, I took it as an opportunity to show everyone who I really am. I wanted people to see who I am and see the 100% real story. They are either going to love it or hate it.

"This was truly just one big fun time. I had a great time doing the show. People will get to see a time when I had to go home, when I wasn't drawing well, and when I was winning."

When asked if this project or year changed him in any way, he responded, "That's one thing about me. There is no changing. I am the same guy all the time."

The docu-series has promised to show sides of Rocker that no one has seen before. He knows that this will intensify the people who "love to hate him" but also wonders if it won't prove that he isn't who people "imagine" him to be.

Fans won't just get to see Rocker. Hell on Wheels will also feature appearances from Taylor Sheridan, Koe Wetzel, Midland, Post Malone and Ty Murray.

Episodes will air weekly through December 31 and can be viewed on the Cowboy Channel+ app, YouTube: Cowboy Channel official channel, along with The Cowboy Channel.

"Now people don't have to wonder. This is me."

