40th Annual BFA World Championship Cut Short Due to Unprecedented EHV-1 Outbreak

Following the conclusion of the three-year-old $uper$takes and the Freshman Slot Race at the 40th annual Barrel Futurities of America (BFA) World Championship, the production team made a shocking announcement.

Taking the microphone as soon as the last runner competed in the Freshman Slot Race on Tuesday, November 18, a spokesperson read the following announcement, which was also posted on social media by BFA:

"We just received an update from the Oklahoma State Vet. There has been a confirmed positive EVH. BFA feels that it is in the best interest of all the contestants to cancel the remainder of the show. The state has not quarantined the Lazy E, so it isn't urgent to leave now, but it is suggested to go within the next 24 hours."

This unprecedented move comes on the heels of a tumultuous day, when news broke about an EHV-1 outbreak on social media. Equine herpesvirus-1 has four forms: respiratory infection, neonatal infection, abortion, or neurological signs. The neurological form can result in Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), which attacks the spinal cord and brain and can be fatal.

The highly contagious virus is spread through horse-to-horse contact, on surfaces, or on the hands and clothing of humans. Airborne particles can also be spread by coughing or sneezing.

While one of the landmark symptoms of the virus is typically a fever, many horse owners are reporting on social media that their horses did not present with a fever and have since been euthanized due to the severity of the virus. The virus also seems to be acting very quickly, with symptoms progressing rapidly within hours.

Another unique factor of the virus is the variable incubation period. While it can be as short as three days, it can be as long as 14. Nasal swabs and blood tests can help identify the virus, but things become a little less clear for horses who are asymptomatic - where testing is not advised.

Treatment is challenging, due to the nature of the virus. Antibiotics and antivirals are ineffective, so typically horses are offered supportive care. It is recommended that horses be isolated and often hospitalized.

Social media was abuzz Tuesday afternoon with reports from horse owners regarding the outbreak of EHV-1. The Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) later confirmed in a press release that an outbreak had begun at the recent WPRA World Finals in Waco, Texas.

At this time, it is unknown how many horses and states have potentially been impacted. Ultimately, it is likely that thousands of horses across the entire nation could be exposed, as contestants returned home from the WPRA Finals and competed at their local events.

This is a developing situation, with more major event cancellations likely on the horizon.

More Rodeo On SI