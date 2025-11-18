Which Young Prospect Will Claim the $uper$takes Title and Its $100,000 Prize?

2025 marks 40 years of the Barrel Futurities of America (BFA) World Championships. Held at the famed Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., November 17-22, the BFA World Championship will see thousands of barrel racing runs this week. In 2024, the event paid out over $1.5 million in cash and prizes.

The event kicked off over the weekend with open racers, but the crown jewel of the event will happen on Tuesday, November 18.

The $uper$takes is a slot race for three-year-old horses to make their debut in the barrel racing. With a total payout of $250,000, the race will award the winner with a check for $100,000. One of the most exciting events throughout the entire year of barrel racing, the $uper$takes draws a huge crowd in the stands and thousands of online viewers.

Capped at 60 entries, the race has a $5,000 entry fee - a huge gamble for a young horse's first competitive run. Each year, we see veterans and underdogs alike prevail in the unique race.

As usual, the roster is packed with some of the top trainers in the country, including: Molli Montgomery, Jolene Montgomery, Janna Brown, Elaina McKinney, Joy Wargo, Ceri Ward, and Brittany Tonozzi. Multiple previous champions of the race will be battling it out tonight for the title.

Some of the horses we have our eye on boast stacked pedigrees of barrel racing royalty.

Mark Bugni will ride VQ Can Do Attitude (The Goodbye Lane x VF Chasin Cans x Eddie Stinson)

Molli Montgomery will be aboard TR Its Not Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x TR Dashing Badger x Mr Illuminator)

Jolene Montgomery's mount LD Lemons N Lace is by MCM ImaHoss and out of Famous Lemon Drop by First Down French

Joy Wargo will ride Chasin Tres Cans (Tres Seis x VF Chasin Cans x Eddie Stinson)

Kelsey Treharne will be aboard Winners Chase Cans (Winners Version x VF CHasin Cans x Eddie Stinson)

Pete Oen will ride BackFire (Firewater Flit x RC Back In Black x Ninety Nine Goldmine)

Brittany Pozzi will be riding Midnite Mess Around (Slick By Design x KissKiss BangBang x Dash Ta Fame)

While there are so many incredible athletes entered in this race, this group is out of some of the most proven performing and producing broodmares of all time. From NFR qualifying mares to multiple-time futurity and derby champions, there are some incredible maternal lines represented here.

You can watch the race from home on 3-2-1 Action Video via live feed or in person in Guthrie, where the energy will be unimaginable. We cannot wait to see what these young horses do tonight, as well as throughout the rest of the week in the Juvenile Futurity and Futurities and Derbies for older horses.

More Rodeo On SI