88 Ranch Performance Horses LLC Purchases NFR Qualifier, CFour Tibbie Stinson
Kelly Conrado announced in last week's issue of the Barrel Racing Report that the incomparable mare, CFour Tibbie Stinson, was purchased by 88 Ranch Performance Horses LLC.
"Tibbie" was one that barrel racers dashed to the fence to watch. The 2009 mare won seven futurities as a four-year-old and went on to have an equally incredible career. By Eddie Stinson, the Dash Ta Fame son with a speed index of 111 and earnings on the racetrack of over $200,000, her dam was one of sentimental value to the Conrado family.
Little Fancy Granny, "Racie," was a two-time Colorado Junior High School Rodeo Champion, 2009 Colorado Professional Rodeo Association Reserve Champion, and 2005 Mile Hi Year End Novice Horse and Open 1D Champion.
During Racie and Ivy Conrado's second CJHSRA championship, the mare was carrying Tibbie as an embryo and flushed after the win. Racie's bloodlines included stakes winning racehorses and NFR rope horses. Racie aided Liz Pinkston in finalizing an NFR qualification and went to the finals as a backup horse.
Tibbie notched many wins with Ivy in professional rodeo, including prestigious titles like Fort Worth, Texas and the Days of 47. She was the 2016 AQHA and WPRA Horse of the Year, qualifying for the NFR with Ivy. The duo also earned the championship in the 2016 American Semi-Finals.
With earnings over $450,000 and coming from such a strong maternal line, Tibbie will be an incredible asset for the Henry family of 88 Ranch. Having bred and/or owned many great horses over the years, 88 Ranch also recently purchased Brazilian-famed barrel stallion, Sheik Jean Fly HTT. They currently stand Frenchmans Guy son, Casino Heist, and Roller And A Shaker.
Horses have always been a passion for the Henry family and Mike Henry was no exception. He had his sights on 88 Ranch owned horses winning at the highest levels. Mike's son, Garrett, is a believer in quality mare power and their program showcases quality maternal lines.
88 Ranch also owns Patrionic Dash, better known as "Mable." The mare has six figure lifetime earnings as the primary mount of Stetson Jorgenson. It was a dream of the late Mike Henry to have a horse compete at the NFR and Mable has realized that, as one of the best steer wrestling horses in history.
It will be exciting to see what Tibbie produces in the 88 Ranch program. We extend congratulations and best wishes to all connections.