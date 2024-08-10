9-Year-Old Saves Father's Life as Bull Attacks
The western industry, rodeo families, farmers, and ranchers alike all know the dangers of animals. Sometimes even the most trusted animal can have a bad day. That's exactly what happened in New York.
On just another typical day early in the morning, Tim Knapp of Cape Vincent, New York was out with his daughter. His only bull attacked him and was rolling him across the pasture the bull was in. Knapp knew it was serious and the bull wasn't backing down.
Knapp yelled to his 9-year-old daughter, Ella who happened to be outside with him. He told her to run!
Even though she admits that she was scared, Ella ran across the street to wake her mom and sister. Jessica Knapp used quick thinking to get in the car and use it to get between her husband and the attacking bull.
Later in an interview with the local news KFVS 12, Jessica said, “Just to be woken up by your husband being attacked is pretty scary. You don’t really have time to process anything or think."
Tim was left with four broken ribs and a lot of his body bruised, but because of the quick actions of his daughter and wife, he was spared worse injury and even possibly his life.
This is a danger that the industry as a whole faces every day. Every time a bull rider sits down on a beast. The bull fighters who willingly face off to protect their friends. The people in the background who load and unload the animals on and off trucks and into and out of the chutes. The caregivers that feed and tend the bulls. The stock contractors and all of their helpers who love and care for their prized animals.
Animals have a mind of their own and they use it. Most of the time, they are actually kind and even loving. There are many stories of the rankest bucking bulls in the industry being the most docile of all the animals. Even Bushwacker was known to be a gentle giant.
On a rare occassion things go unplanned and this unfortunate experience by the Knapp family is an example. Luckily for all involved, Tim had his best helper Ella there that day to take over when he couldn't.