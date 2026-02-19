Gus Gaillard Making Early 2026 Statement After Earning 2025 Rookie of the Year

The 2026 rodeo season is now well underway and last year’s rookies are working hard to prove they have what it takes. Each year, Resistol awards a Rookie of the Year for each event, marking them as ones to watch in the future of the sport.

Gus Gaillard Rookie of the Year Season

Gus Gaillard is no exception as the 2025 saddle bronc rookie of the year continues to make waves into his second PRCA season. Just months into the year and he is already sitting at No. 4 in the world standings with $38,347 made so far. He’s sitting in front of some legendary riders including Stetson and Ryder Wright.

At just 23 years old, the cowboy out of Morse, Texas is already taking home some big titles. He finished at No. 21 last year, but that didn’t stop him from earning rookie of the year thanks to his top ten placements at iconic rodeos like Pendleton Round-Up (placed fourth) and Walla Walla Frontier Days (placed fifth).

Now this year, he is striving for his first qualification for the National Finals Rodeo. He placed second at Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo earlier this month and finished eighth in the average at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. If he keeps up this pace and starts taking home some wins, he could well be on his way to Las Vegas come December.

Gaillard's On His Way To Earn First NFR Qualification

His best ride of the season came in St. Paul, Minnesota, over the weekend at the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo. He scored an 88-point ride on Jetstream, earning himself nearly $5,000 and that second-place finish. He is riding high coming off this last weekend, as that is his second-highest score after getting a 91-point ride at the Jordan Xtreme Broncs in 2025.

While Gaillard is no longer a rookie, he still has a lot of work to do if he wants to stay in the top 15. He’s only $2,000 away from dropping out of the top five, but has $40,000 to earn if he wants to catch Rusty Wright, who currently holds the No. 1 spot.

As of February 18th, Gaillard is competing at the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Mississippi. This rodeo is a great way to pocket some cash, so hopefully his performance there can propel him further in the standings.

He’s doing well there so far, securing an 82-point ride on Oil Boom from Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co, but he will have to step up his game if he wants to score better than an 84; the rodeo's current highest saddle bronc score.

As the season continues, Rodeo On SI will keep an eye on Gaillard and his second season in professional rodeo. Only time will tell if he has what it takes to live up to his 2025 Rookie of the Year title.