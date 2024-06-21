$90,000 Payout in Badlands Circuit Rewards Cowboys and Cowgirls
In the middle of June, contestants from all over the states made their way to the Adrian Newtown Rodeo Days Rodeo to compete for over $90k in payouts. For the first time, Newtown, North Dakota became a PRCA rodeo in 2024.
Bareback rider, Orin Larsen rode Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's bucking horse, Sippin Firewater for a stellar 86-points. Larsen put himself at the top of the leaderboard right beside the electric Rocker Steiner, who rode Bailey Pro Rodeo's Little Bug for an equal 86-points. Both former National Finals Rodeo (NFR) cowboys pocketed $3,332 each boosting their world standings positions and helping them pursue 2024 NFR goals.
In what seemed to be a trend, the Steer Wrestling also had co-champions with Billy Boldon from Oglala, South Dakota and Landon Sivertsen of Ree Heights, South Dakota both clocking a 4.5-second run earning each of them paychecks for $1,698.
A fast 4.6-second run made by Guy Howell & Riley Curuchet earing the pair $2,735 each. The team roping paid seven other teams making a massive $23,000+ paid out in total for the team ropers.
A $4,089 check had Saddle Bronc rider Ty Manke's name on it after making an 82.5-point ride on Bailey Pro Rodeo's horse Capone. Manke is a Rapid City, South Dakota cowboy with career earnings of over $223,138.
Trey Young is also a North Dakota cowboy and his 9.9 second run earned him the first-place check of $2,021 in the tie-down roping. He is currently ranked fifth in the Badlands Circuit standings.
The barrel racing paid 12 contestants but the biggest paycheck went to NFR qualifier, Summer Kosel for her 14.54 second run. Kosel, a South Dakota cowgirl, is currently 48th in the Womens Professional Rodeo Association Standings and is certainly not a rookie to the pay window at rodeos. She is currently ranked number 5 in the Badlands Circuit standing for 2024.
Following Kosel was fan favorite and 17-time NFR qualifier, Lisa Lockhart. The South Dakota cowgirl was filling her circuit rodeo count and filling up her winnings with her second place finish. Adding $1,791, Lockhart moved up to number three in the circuit so far in 2024.
Eight bull riders got to the pay window in Newtown, however, it was Brody Hasenack fro Weatherford, Texas who covered his Bailey Pro Rodeo bull, Ice Man, for the chart-topping 85.5-points to earn him $3,976. Brody is a 20-year-old cowboy in his second year with the PRCA. Picking up his first check of the season at Newtown should give him a boost of confidence going into the summer season.
Full Adrian Newtown Rodeo Days Results:
Bareback riding:1. (tie) Orin Larsen, on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Sippin Firewater, and Rocker Steiner, on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Little Bug, 86 points, $3,332 each; 3. (tie) Ty Breuer and Cole Reiner, 85.5, $1,760 each; 5. Ethan Mazurenko, 83, $880; 6. (tie) Tristan Hansen and Shane O'Connell, 81, $566 each; 8. (tie) Waylon Bourgeois and Clay Jorgenson, 80.5, $189 each.
Steer wrestling:1. (tie) Billy Boldon and Landon Sivertsen, 4.5 seconds, $1,698 each; 3. Colten Herbert, 4.7, $1,342; 4. (tie) Tyler Byrne and Tyler Hansen, 4.8, $987 each; 6. Taz Olson, 4.9, $632; 7. Quentin Wheeler, 5.0, $395; 8. Cameron Morman, 5.4, $158.
Team roping:1. Guy Howell/Riley Curuchet, 4.6 seconds, $2,735 each; 2. Jr. Dees/JC Flake, 4.8, $2,378; 3. Payton Pirrung/Logan Schliinz, 5.0, $2,021; 4. Braden Pirrung/Dylan Hart, 5.1, $1,665; 5. Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 5.2, $1,308; 6. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 5.5, $951; 7. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.8, $595; 8. Joe Wilson/Tyler Byrne, 6.3, $238.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Ty Manke, 82.5 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Capone, $4,089; 2. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Sage Newman, 80.5, $2,726 each; 4. Jake Foster, 80, $1,499; 5. (tie) Cole Elshere and Taygen Schuelke, 79, $818 each; 7. Tanner Butner, 78.5, $545; 8. Isaac Diaz, 78, $409.
Tie-down roping:1. Trey Young, 9.9 seconds, $2,021; 2. Grey Gilbert, 10.1, $1,758; 3. Grant Lindsley, 10.2, $1,494; 4. Grant Turek, 10.4, $1,230; 5. Bodie Mattson, 10.8, $967; 6. Cole Fulton, 11.4, $703; 7. Winston Brown, 11.6, $439; 8. Jason Schaffer, 12.0, $176.
Barrel racing:1. Summer Kosel, 14.54 seconds, $2,107; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 14.71, $1,791; 3. Heather Crowley, 14.81, $1,475; 4. Taylor Hanson, 14.83, $1,264; 5. TK Leibrand, 14.86, $1,054; 6. Kristi Steffes, 14.88, $738; 7. Korrey Tweed, 14.92, $527; 8. (tie) Ashley Day and Allene Nelson, 14.93, $395 each; 10. (tie) Hallie Fulton and Lindsay Kruse, 15.00, $290 each; 12. Kenzie Pennington, 15.02, $211.
Bull riding:1. Brody Hasenack, 85.5 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Ice Man, $3,976; 2. (tie) Riley Shippy and Jestyn Woodward, 84, $2,651 each; 4. Rawley Johnson, 83.5, $1,458; 5. Lukasey Morris, 81.5, $928; 6. Hayes Weight, 80.5, $663; 7. Chase Dougherty, 78, $530; 8. Jeff Bertus, 76, $398.