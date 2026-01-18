Semi-Finals Qualifiers Shake Up Round Leaderboards in Bracket 2 at NWSS

The second bracket is finished at the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver, Colo. After competing in two back-to-back performances, the top three athletes based on aggregate times and scores in each event will move on to the Semi-Finals.

Bareback Riding

Ben Kramer and Devon Moore moved into a third-place tie in Round 1 overall, after finishing in a tie at the top of the leaderboard in the first performance of Bracket 2. Keenan Hayes came back strong in Round 2, with the highest-marked ride of the week so far. The 84-point ride leads Round 2 overall.

1. Chett Deitz / 162.5

2. Ben Kramer / 159

3. Keenan Hayes / 158.5

Steer Wrestling

Jacob Edler | Fernando Sam-Sin

Jacob Edler topped the leaderboard after the first performance of his bracket and moved into a tie for third-place overall in Round 1. Edler will also move on to the Semi-Finals, finishing at the top of Bracket 2 in the Aggregate.

1. Jacob Edler / 9.6

2. Paul Melvin / 11.4

3. Bray Armes / 20.1

Team Roping

Tanner Braden and Curry Kirchner's 4.7-second run now sits in second-place overall in Round 1.

1. Zane Barnson/Kycen Winn

2. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom

3. Kyle Polich/T.J. Watts

Saddle Bronc Riding

One of the biggest rides of Friday night was Cooper Thatcher, who is now tied at the top of the leaderboard in Round 1 overall. Q McWhorter also scored high in Saturday's matinee, moved into second-place overall in Round 2.

1. Q McWhorter / 165.5

2. Waitley Sharon / 160

3. Cooper Thatcher / 158.5

Tie-Down Roping

The top two times overall in Round 1 came out of the first performance of Bracket 2. Kyan Wilhite and Catfish Brown roped in 8.3 and 8.5-second runs, respectively, to take over the top two spots in the round. With a 7.7-second run, and the fastest time of the rodeo so far, Coltin Rauch now holds the lead in Round 2 overall.

1. Coltin Rauch / 18.3

2. Luke Coleman / 18.9

3. Jayden Broussard / 21.0

Barrel Racing

Fallon Forbes made the fastest run of the week so far, taking over the Round 1 leaderboard with a 15.09-second run in the first performance of Bracket 2. A solid run in Round 2 put her on top of the Aggregate in Bracket 2, moving on to the Semi-Finals.

1. Fallon Forbes / 30.52

2. Shali Lord / 30.68

3. CJ Vondette/ 30.89

Bull Riding

Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the only qualified ride of the night, Jate Frost moved into fifth-place overall in Round 1. Mason Moody now leads Round 2 overall. The 85-point ride is the highest-marked bull ride of the week, so far.

1. Mason Moody

2. Dawson Gleaves

3. Ethan Skogquist

