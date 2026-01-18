18-year-old Bull Rider Rookie Mason Reine Makes National Western Stock Show Debut

The National Western Stock Show is one of the biggest rodeo stages of the year, and despite it being so early in the season, athletes fight hard to qualify for the biggest rodeo event Denver, Colorado, has to offer. While some are seasoned veterans to this arena, others are stepping in for the first time. Bull riding rookie, Mason Reine is now making his debut.

Head Injury Didn't Stop Reine From Qualifying For Denver Stock Show

This is huge for the young athlete, as he was knocked unconscious when, mid-ride, his head collided with the bull’s head in April of 2025 at the Loveland High School Rodeo. Things only got worse for the cowboy as he got hung up on the bull and was eventually tossed 10 feet into the air.

Reine didn’t let this slow him down, after a visit with his doctor, he was cleared to compete the next day, where he went on to secure an 82-point ride to win the rodeo. This shows Reine has the grit it takes to make it in the bull riding arena as a professional, so qualifying for the National Western Stock Show is a huge step for the 18-year-old out of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

With this mindset, Reine went on to take the title as a Colorado High School State Rodeo champion and will now head to Denver, Colorado to compete against the best bull riders this sport has to offer. During his 2025 season, he took home first at Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series in August and Evanston Cowboy Days among others.

Reine Becomes One To Watch in 2026

Reine has officially marked himself as one to watch this season after qualifying for the biggest January rodeo. He already scored an 80-point ride at Colorado vs. The World this year and now has the opportunity to make some hefty cash in Denver. With this, he could propel himself into a spot into the world standings that would inch him to securing a National Finals Rodeo qualification in just his second year competing in the PRCA arena.

His high school accolades led him to a full ride to the College of Southern Idaho to compete as a rodeo athlete. As the first person in his family to rodeo, he wants to show he is next in line to become the next big thing out of Northern Colorado.

The National Western Stock Show kicked off January 15th for 10 full days of action. Reine will take to the arena against the likes of world champion, Stetson Wright, among more of bull riding's best. His performance in Denver could determine how the rest of the season will go, and if he’s ready to be taken seriously as a top contender in bull riding.

