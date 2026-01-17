Mayfield Gets Candid About Surgery, Recovery, Growth, and Mental Game

Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield has built an impressive resume in professional rodeo, including seven National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications, two World Championships, and over $1.7 million in career earnings. Mayfield's success has not come easily due to a lengthy battle with a torn labrum and impingement in both hips.

Mayfield explained, "Two years ago, I knew some things with my hips weren't normal. I went to see Dr. Tandy Freeman and he hit me with the news that I was going to need surgery on both of my hips."

Regardless of his physical pain, Mayfield had been finding plenty of success inside the arena, so he opted to continue managing the condition without surgery for the next two rodeo seasons. Following the 2025 NFR, the 25-year-old decided it was time to pursue surgery.

Mayfield underwent FAI (Femoroacetabular Impingement) and macro-fracture surgery on December 18.

"It's been four weeks since surgery and I feel amazing," Mayfield shared. "I've been doing a lot of rehab and physical therapy and we're already ahead of schedule."

As a part of Polaris' "Tough Doesn't Quit" campaign, Mayfield is an ideal spokesperson for powering through pain and finding grit within.

"The past couple of years have been 'Tough Doesn't Quit,' because there have been moments I could have quit or given up. I feel like the grit came out in me and I got a World Championship out of it. There were a lot of positives, but it came to a point where I wanted to have the rest of my career being healthy," Mayfield explained.

Mayfield's Meteoric Rise

Shad Mayfield at the 2025 NFR | Nathan Meyer Photography

Known as "Money" Mayfield, it was clear from the beginning that Shad had what it took to be a legendary competitor.

"Coming up in the rodeo world, I had to gain that level of respect. It all started with winning the American Rodeo and my first World Championship. I was only 19 years old," Mayfield explained.

Mayfield's success is no fluke - he knew from a young age what it took to be successful at the highest level. His father, Sylvester Mayfield, was also a professional tie-down roper.

"My dad was a two-time NFR qualifier and I learned work ethic from him. He gave me every tool I needed, but I also learned to go out and work at it on my own- roping the dummy, riding horses, tying calves. I learned from my dad at a young age that nobody should be telling you to go out and be better. You should wake up every day and want to go out and be better."

A Sweet Ride

Shad and Lollipop at the 2025 Governor's Cup | Nathan Meyer Photography

One of the keys to Mayfield's success is great horsepower. His main mount, Lollipop, has earned her own fan base - deservingly so. Although it was not smooth sailing initially, their partnership has become one in a million.

"When I bought her, I didn't feel like anyone wanted to take a chance on her. I was kind of desperate at the time, and looking back, I feel like it was God bringing us together. If my good horse at the time had been healthy, I wouldn't have bought her. We didn't click at first, but I started spending a lot of time with her."

As the two became a team, it was clear that they had a powerful bond.

"I gave her a big chance at the 2023 NFR, and she was absolutely phenomenal. I know that she loves her job and we respect each other. I feel like she's my partner, not a tool. She's special to me and has such a cool personality. She is such a sweetheart and wants to do good. She's good in every type of setup, she knows her job, and I have so much confidence on her."

Career Defining Moments

Mayfield's confidence in Lollipop was a key part of one of the most historic moments in his career: a 6.1-second run at the 2023 NFR aboard the great mare. Although his calf kicked free, resulting in a no time, the run would have taken a commanding lead in the record books.

Mayfield explained, "Everything just went right. It was that one perfect run. It was so loud in that arena, the ground was rumbling. Even riding out of the arena, my spirits were high because it just showed what I can do."

"I actually bought the calf and now she's a cow turned out in my pasture. I feel like she's sorry, because she's a very gentle cow now," Mayfield chuckled.

Mayfield made the history books again with his 2025 Calgary Stampede win. Jump riding Logan Bird's great horse, Peso, Mayfield claimed the title his father had won four decades before.

Legacy and Lessons

Shad Mayfield poses with 2024 All-Around World Champion awards | Courtesy of Polaris

As Mayfield has grown in the sport, he has discovered endless lessons stem from a life rooted in rodeo.

"There are a lot of things I'm proud of. Rodeo has helped me realize that there's more to it than winning World Championships. There is so much life left after rodeo and I want to leave a legacy. I have a long career left and a lot to do, but by the time I'm done, hopefully I can say I've left a legacy behind," Mayfield shared.

"I have a lot of advice for younger Shad, but I would say, 'Believe in yourself 100%. Go out and be you, don't be what anyone else wants you to be. Keep God first."

Rapid Fire

Rodeo On SI: What is your favorite pre-run hype song?

Mayfield: "Put On" by Young Jeezy

Rodeo On SI: What is something unusual you keep in your rig when you're on the road?

Mayfield: My golf clubs

Rodeo On SI: What's your favorite way to celebrate a big win?

Mayfield: I'm pretty easy going. This year at the NFR, we went to In N Out Burger and hung out with friends.

Rodeo On SI: Favorite rodeo of the season?

Mayfield: Calgary Stampede

