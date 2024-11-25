Rodeo Daily

A High Point for Charlie Cole & Jason Martin: Slick By Design Colts Dominate BFA

The 2024 BFA finals was incredible to watch and we have all the results from Saturday night's action, right here.

Teal Stoll

On Saturday night, the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, OK, was alive with excitement for the Barrel Futurities of America 4 Year Old Futurity, 5 Year Old Futurity, and Derby Finals. Full results can be found on the BFA website.

I think the debate of whether or not bloodlines matter has been laid to rest, but just in case you need a little more evidence, the BFA Finals was an outstanding reminder. The Slick By Design colts had an outstanding showing in both futurities and the derby, but that wasn't the only prominent bloodline. Eleven colts in the Finals were sired by Tres Seis, along with six horses out of Tres Seis daughters. The dominant bottom side was Dash Ta Fame dams, who brought eighteen colts back to the finals.

$25,000 Added 5 Year Old World Championship Futurity

Ashley Schafer and Fiesta By Design "Mitch" have been on fire this fall, winning round one at the Fizz Bomb and winning round one and the average at the Pink Buckle. Prior to BFA, the duo had already locked up over $250,000 in earnings this year. Schafer and husband, Seth, bred and raised the Slick By Design son out of HP Fiesta Fame, by Dash Ta Fame. The duo had an outstanding week at the BFA, running the fastest time of the week and winning round two with a 14.891. They took the average win on Saturday night for another $15,591.68.

$70,000 Added World Championship 4 Year Old Futurity

Kylie Weast rode Goldies Last Design, owned by Charlie Cole and Jason Martin to a $36,290.91 win. Weast and the Slick By Design daughter out of Nutmeg Gold by Bully Bullion also won the first round with a 15.126. The duo's time carried over and also placed 2nd in the 5 Year Old Futurity for an additional $11,261.10.

$50,000 Added World Championship Derby

Ceri Ward and Slick Swingin Gypsy are no strangers to the winner's circle and they added another Derby championship to their belt this weekend. Another son of Slick By Design and out of Hip Swingin Gypsy by FireWaterOnTheRocks, the gelding is also owned by Ward. The duo earned $7,548.58 for their victory in the finals.

$50,000 Added World Championship Juvenile

Heidi Gunderson jockeyed Wonder If Im Lucky to a 15.540 in round one and a 15.284 in round two to take the Average win. The duo earned $10,497.48 in the Finals. Sired by Lucky Wonder Horse and out of TS Sunnys Superstar by PC Mr Sun Peppy, the colt is owned by Shannon Kulseth.

Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

