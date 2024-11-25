A High Point for Charlie Cole & Jason Martin: Slick By Design Colts Dominate BFA
On Saturday night, the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, OK, was alive with excitement for the Barrel Futurities of America 4 Year Old Futurity, 5 Year Old Futurity, and Derby Finals. Full results can be found on the BFA website.
I think the debate of whether or not bloodlines matter has been laid to rest, but just in case you need a little more evidence, the BFA Finals was an outstanding reminder. The Slick By Design colts had an outstanding showing in both futurities and the derby, but that wasn't the only prominent bloodline. Eleven colts in the Finals were sired by Tres Seis, along with six horses out of Tres Seis daughters. The dominant bottom side was Dash Ta Fame dams, who brought eighteen colts back to the finals.
$25,000 Added 5 Year Old World Championship Futurity
Ashley Schafer and Fiesta By Design "Mitch" have been on fire this fall, winning round one at the Fizz Bomb and winning round one and the average at the Pink Buckle. Prior to BFA, the duo had already locked up over $250,000 in earnings this year. Schafer and husband, Seth, bred and raised the Slick By Design son out of HP Fiesta Fame, by Dash Ta Fame. The duo had an outstanding week at the BFA, running the fastest time of the week and winning round two with a 14.891. They took the average win on Saturday night for another $15,591.68.
$70,000 Added World Championship 4 Year Old Futurity
Kylie Weast rode Goldies Last Design, owned by Charlie Cole and Jason Martin to a $36,290.91 win. Weast and the Slick By Design daughter out of Nutmeg Gold by Bully Bullion also won the first round with a 15.126. The duo's time carried over and also placed 2nd in the 5 Year Old Futurity for an additional $11,261.10.
$50,000 Added World Championship Derby
Ceri Ward and Slick Swingin Gypsy are no strangers to the winner's circle and they added another Derby championship to their belt this weekend. Another son of Slick By Design and out of Hip Swingin Gypsy by FireWaterOnTheRocks, the gelding is also owned by Ward. The duo earned $7,548.58 for their victory in the finals.
$50,000 Added World Championship Juvenile
Heidi Gunderson jockeyed Wonder If Im Lucky to a 15.540 in round one and a 15.284 in round two to take the Average win. The duo earned $10,497.48 in the Finals. Sired by Lucky Wonder Horse and out of TS Sunnys Superstar by PC Mr Sun Peppy, the colt is owned by Shannon Kulseth.