Just Showin Off: Grimes and KG Just Money's Incredible 2025 Futurity Season

For Kathy Grimes, the road to the winner's circle began a few generations ago. A 1987 mare named Jodalito Cielo carried Grimes' sister to wins in the barrel racing and became the first cornerstone of Grimes' breeding program. Her family had a young stallion named Beaus Scoop Of Sun and Grimes decided to see what the combination would produce.

Do It For Beau, a 2000 mare, was a result of that cross. By 2006, Grimes had filled her WPRA Permit with her home-raised winner. For those who may not recognize Do It For Beau's name, they will certainly recognize the names of some of her offspring. Two of those great mares, KG JusticeWeExpected ("Issy") and KG Blazin Nine Oh ("Ruby") would take Grimes to the National Finals Rodeo in 2017.

With over $460,000 in lifetime earnings, Issy (sired by Judge Cash) would hold the next set of game-changing genetics in Grimes' program. Issy has produced multiple 1D and rodeo winners by a variety of stallions and has over $1 million in progeny earnings.

Her most recent offspring to rack up numerous major wins is 2025 futurity standout, KG Just Money. Sired by PC Frenchmans Hayday, "Showie" has already made a big splash in the world of barrel racing with Grimes. With over $350,000 in lifetime earnings and having broken multiple arena records this year, Grimes and Showie are headed into the final stretch of the 2025 season.

Grimes shared the process of bringing Showie up through the ranks.

"I was hauling him to some rodeos with Tillman (KG Jukebox Hero) and whenever I could, I would take him around the barrels to get him seasoned. His first futurity was in Hamilton, Texas, in December. It was nothing spectacular, we were at the bottom of the 1D."

"Then we went to Buckeye and with Royal Crown coming up in that arena, I took him to a jackpot. He ran a 17.2 and I was like, 'What?!' I took him to another jackpot a couple weeks later and he ran a 17.01. I was blown away. From then on, it's just been solid, consistent, and fast. I don't even understand it, but it's fun!"

Though the wins are gratifying, it has been a lengthy journey for Grimes to build Nine Oh Barrel Horses. Based in Medical Lake, Wash., Grimes has her hands full. A veterinarian by trade, Grimes does all of her own breeding work. That began a few generations and over 25 years ago.

"I'd like to take all the credit and say I knew what I was doing, but it was just some dumb luck! I didn't know what I was doing in the breeding world. I was starting out and I liked the mare (Jodalito Cielo) and thought she had some good traits in terms of speed and athleticism."

"Jodalito Cielo (Showie's great grand dam) did not look spectacular on paper, but I tried to improve the stallion side by picking ones that were more well-known and winning. It's what they do in the pen that really matters."

That theory clearly has paid off for Grimes, with the strong maternal genetics of her program crossing on countless different stallions to produce winners at every level of barrel racing.

Showie's story falls into the category of, "Some things are just meant to be."

"Showie" as a foal | Kathy Grimes

"Dinero's (PC Frenchmans Hayday) offspring have been amazing and he was a great barrel horse. I had been meaning to breed to him, but hadn't gotten around to it. Then something sort of forced my hand, thank goodness! A friend had a breeding, but no mare, so Potters said she could transfer it. I got the breeding and thought I better get it done."

"Then he (Showie) was born a boy, which I usually sell, but I really liked his demeanor. Dinero passed in 2020 and I'm not a big fan of using frozen semen if I don't have to, so I thought I better keep him and I'm sure glad I did."

Showie, all grown up, with Grimes | Kathy Grimes

Grimes and Showie have had the kind of year breeders and trainers dream of, dominating in every setup the season has thrown their way. With a few more major events on their schedule before Showie's futurity season comes to an end, we cannot wait to see what this duo will do next.

