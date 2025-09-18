Kassie Mowry Earns Another Major Win to Add to Resume

After two qualifying rounds at the Breeders Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, futurity and derby horses returned for the finals of the Championship Finale. With massive payouts, the clean slate, single-run finals was incredibly tough and the list of horses and riders was packed with the best in the business.

Derby

2024 Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Champion Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x VF Forcit First) added another massive accomplishment to their resume. Clocking a 15.353, the duo banked a total payout of $44,000 for the run.

Adding to her already very profitable week, Dusky Lynn Hall rode JH Firewater Honor (FirewaterOnTheRocks x Packin Honor Jet) to the reserve championship, with a 15.452 for $30,000.

Also earning checks in the top ten were several horse and rider teams who spent their summer on the professional rodeo trail: Chrome Plated Fame and Sherry Cervi (fifth), Hello Stella and Sharin Hall (sixth), and Sir Epic and Brittany Tonozzi (seventh).

A handful of riders qualified multiple horses back to the finals, including Dustin Angelle (Designated Marksman, Swingers Kandy, and CP Hello Fame), Jordynn Knight (Running Ron and Dashing French Belle), Dusky Lynn Hall (JH Firewater Honor and KD Baby Driver), and Ceri Ward (VF Last Shot Of Red and Lighters In The Dark).

Futurity

Jolene Montgomery and TC Phelan Famous (Famous Bugs x TC Shes All Perks) have had an outstanding futurity year. They added to it with a $70,400 win for the championship in the finals. Their 15.478 topped an incredible field of horses to earn the win. Montgomery qualified a second horse to the finals, Move Outta My Lane.

Steely Steiner and Get Tha Goody (The Goodbye Lane x Teena Turner) have been on a roll over the past few months, with several major round wins at the biggest futurities in the country. They earned the reserve championship for $48,000 with a 15.489.

Ashley Schafer qualified all three of her standout futurity horses to the finals: The Coffee Guy (fifth), Wayde, and HP Hotrod. Although she caught barrels on the latter two, they each earned $3,200.

Dusky Lynn Hall and IAintDoinItSparky have caught fire late in the futurity season and Hall earned a spot in the futurity finals, along with her open and derby wins.

Derby winner Kassie Mowry also qualified for the futurity finals aboard RP Poetry In Motion.

Amateur Derby

Fresh off a round win at the Ruby Buckle East, Natalie Stephens and Firewaters Fortune earned an $11,604 payout for their 15.533.

Youth

Hall and JH Firewater Honor's 15.452 carried over for the win in the youth for $3,000. She aslo finished third on Aint Seen Famous Yet and sixth aboard IAintDoinItSparky.

Senior

Another 2025 futurity standout, Blissful Version (Winners Version x Blissful Bay x Brookstone Bay) and Lora Nichols have racked win after win throughout the year. They earned $5,000 for the Senior Championship with their 15.421.

High Stakes Challenge

Dusky Lynn Hall doubled down (and then some) in the High Stakes Challenge. KD Baby Driver earned nearly $10,000 for first and third place finishes. JH Firewater Honor claimed fifth and eighth. Chasin A Win finished seventh and Aint Seen Famous Yet wrapped up the group in tenth. The 11-year-old added over $18,600 in the High Stakes alone.

