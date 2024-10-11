A Stingin Fiesta at the Pink Buckle: Futurity Round Two and Average Champions
Young Guns League Futurity Round Two and Average
Winning the 1D in Round Two was The Sting Queen and Ryann Pedone. The 2020 mare is by Feel The Sting and out of Streakin Queenie. The duo clocked a 17.088 for the $10,313 payout.
In 2nd, Adios Pantalones and Tricia Aldridge earned $7,013 for their 17.110. The 2020 stallion is by Tres Seis and out of French Bar Belle. He is also a program stallion. The duo also earned the 1D Average win for $20,625.
Round One 1D winner, Blazin Sugar Daddy and Taylor Cherry earned the Reserve Average Championship for $14,025.
In Round Two in the 2D, Becca Gilley and Docs Flashy Fiesta took the win with a 17.860 for $5,313. The 2019 mare is by HP Dash Ta Fiesta and out of Docs Colored Badger and owned by All In Barrel Horses.
Second in the 2D in Round Two went to Firewater Derby and Monica Gillespie. Owned by Hallie Friscia, the 2019 mare is by NNN Firewater Alive and out of DNS Visa Oak. The duo clocked a 17.942 to win $3,613.
Hazers Fame N French won the 2D Average Championship for $10,625. The 2019 mare by Feel The Sting and out of RR Cowgirls Cartel was ridden and owned by Sarah Gunkel.
Growlerrr and Morgan Anderson earned the 2D Average Reserve Championship for $7,225. Owned by Gary Hess, the 2020 gelding is by Roarrr and out of MJ Lovers Lane.
Pink Buckle Futurity Round Two and Average
Winning the 1D in Round Two was Oliver Cromwell and Kaiden Ayres with a smoking fast 16.605 for $35,000. The 2019 gelding is by Tres Seis and out of Dash Ta Moon. The duo earned another $7,500 for the win in the Sale Graduate Incentive in Round Two.
MCM Tres A Legacy and Jolene Montgomery took 2nd with a 16.756 for $24,500. The 2020 mare owned by Dunn Ranch is also by Tres Seis and out of Mulberry Canyon Moon.
In the 1D Average, Round One Champion Fiesta By Design (Slick by Design x HP Fiesta Fame) and Ashley Schafer earned $70,000 for the Championship.
Evening Rush Hour and Mckinlee Kellett earned the 1D Average Reserve Championship for $49,000. The 2019 gelding owned by Lance Robinson is by PC Redwood Manny and out of Evening Traffic.
In the 2D in Round Two, Extra Heavenly and Addie Davis (owner/rider) earned $11,250 for the win with a 17.358. The 2020 mare is by The Goodbye Lane and out of A Lil Bit Of Heaven.
Second in the 2D in Round Two went to OilWelTrafficBugsMe and Stacy Spacek Walther (owner/rider) with a 17.360 for $7,875. The 2019 mare is by Traffic Guy and out of Movin Fast Bug.
The 2D Average win was split by This Guyz A Leo (Shawne Bug Leo x NF Guys Tarita) and Dustin Angelle and Cha Ching Fling (A Streak Of Fling x Fanny B) and Jessica Elpers. Each earned $22,500 for their efforts.
The Amateur Futurity Average Championship went to CFour Lil Rickie G and Mariah Earles. The 2019 mare by Feel The Sting and out of CFour Winnie Me Lots is owned by Earles and earned $12,000 for the win, as well as $15,000 for the Futurity Sale Graduate Incentive Average.