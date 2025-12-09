Who Would the World Champion Barrel Racer Be if NFR Ended After Five Rounds?

The NFR is now officially half over, but what if it wasn't? What if the average checks were instead handed out after five rounds of action? Who would take home this year's gold buckle in the lone ladies event at the NFR?

The barrel racing contest quickly emerged as a Hailey Kinsel vs. Kassie Mowry duel of the ages, again, as the pair took home round wins in the first two. Last year, these girls were neck and neck up until the very end as the two won every round except the 10th, but it was Mowry who walked away with her very first world title.

Now, the two are right back at it, and after five rounds, they are unofficially only separated by a mere $2,300 after Kinsel trailed Mowry going into the NFR by a little more than $17,000. But, as of right now it is the reigning world champion who has the edge.

Mowry's NFR Thus Far

Kassie Mowry running home on Will | Nathan Meyer Photography

Round One: 13.66, first

Round Two: 13.77, split fifth

Round Three: 13.63, third

Round Four: 13.86, 8th

Round Five: (horse change): 13.77 8th

Current Average Position: 2nd, trailing Katelyn Scott by .06

Kinsel's Finals After Five

Nathan Meyer Photography

Round One: 13.70, second

Round Two: 13.53, First

Round Three: 13.69+

Round Four: (horse change) 13.99, 13th

Round Five: (back on Sister) 13.56, fourth

Current Average Position: Sixth, fastest on five of the girls with hit barrels

This battle between the two is far from over, and while Kinsel's round three hit barrel was a setback, she is by no means out of the fight. There is a lot of money left to be won as the rounds pay over $36,000 a night, and she is currently taking home a $23,000 average check. Anything can happen.

The record-setting payouts make it to where nobody is excluded in this race, as plenty have crept up in the world standings, as Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, Katelyn Scott, and Tricia Aldridge all sit within an average check from Mowry, as the three are part of the few who are clean after five (including Mowry).

It has been seen time and time again that the world standings look vastly different in the second half. So, will it be Mowry locking down back-to-back world titles? Kinsel, who would be securing her fifth and first since 2022? Or could someone come from behind and take it from these two?

It is going to be a fight to the finish and we are another day closer to seeing how this shakes out.

