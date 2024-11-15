A World Champion Tie Down Roper and a Retired Army Colonel Joined Forces
In 2003, at the age of 32, professional tie-down roper Stran Smith suffered a stroke. The result of a heart condition he did not even know he had, the stroke was severe enough that doctors told Smith he would never rope or ride again. An experimental surgery was his best shot at living his version of a normal life. Two months after the surgery, Smith was back in the saddle and the arena - professionally roping, once again.
For Smith, it was a pivotal moment in his life. His wife Jennifer was pregnant at the time of his stroke and there was a solemn time when he realized he could have missed seeing his children grow. In 2004, against all odds, Smith became the Reserve World Champion Tie Down Roper at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), short $1,778 from first place. His story was not over and in 2008, he prevailed and won the World Champion title.
The stroke was not the only life altering event of Smith's life. In a traffic accident, Smith lost his best friend, who was riding shotgun, while Smith was sleeping in the living quarters of the horse trailer. In a seperate traffic accident, he lost his favorite horse. Major injuries threatened his career multiple times. In spite of it all, he qualified for the NFR 11 times and won the coveted World Champion title and gold buckle.
Smith, now retired from full-time competition, focuses on family, with his wife Jennifer, STS Ranch where they raise Black Angus cattle, and STS Ranchwear. The Childress, Texas, cowboy recently announced that he will be releasing his first book. With retired U.S. Army Colonel J. Craig Flowers, Smith wrote A Colonel & A Cowboy: Strategies of the Elite - Mission, Mindset, Process.
Flowers is a nationally renowned leadership coach and first became involved with rodeo as a keynote speaker at the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association Convention during the NFR in 2019. Through Sideline Leadership, which Flowers founded, he works with elite sports programs and business leaders across the country.
"The goal of our book is to help anyone reach their full potential; to be the best they can be at whatever it is they are doing," Smith says. "We all have a purpose in this life, and it doesn't matter whether you're chasing a gold buckle dream or just want to be the best parent you can be, the strategies we share in this book can help you become the best version of yourself."
Smith and Flowers actually met through Smith's sons - who attended a football academy where Flowers was leading character development sessions. Their shared interests and morals brought the two into friendship.
Although the two men come from such different walks of life, mental state and self-development were huge keys in the careers of both. Drawing on life lessons from Smith's incredible journey in professional rodeo and Flowers' growth through 25 years of service in the Army, the book will help readers discover where success and mindset meet.
The book will be available on Amazon in December, but will officially drop on December 5 at the NFR, during Flint Rasmussen's "Outside the Barrel" held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Copies will be available through the NFR at Cowboy Christmas, so be sure to pick up a copy for your next inspiring read.