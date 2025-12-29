Makenzie Mayes Crowned 2025 Barrel Racing Resistol Rookie of the Year

The National Finals Rodeo celebrates more than just world champions; it’s also where Resistol’s Rookie of the Year is recognized for their efforts in their first year of rodeo. Barrel racer Makenzie Mayes has made the most out of her first year in the WPRA, starting from the bottom and eventually working her way to becoming the 2025 Resistol Rookie of the Year.

Once in a Lifetime Award

This is a huge honor as these athletes only get one chance to prove themselves as the best rookie. Mayes was a top competitor this season, earning $83,911 over 96 rodeos. She quickly became one to watch, landing in the No. 24 spot in the world standings. This is ultimately the goal that all rookies set out to accomplish when they first buy their card.

The cowgirl out of Scroggins, Texas, has a bright future in the arena. During the northwest run, she pulled ahead of Emma Parr as she split the win at Walla Walla and then won big at Kennewick.

The 21-year-old found her confidence on the backs of two mares this season. One was a 7-year-old sorrel mare named Chicado Moon “Rousey” and the other was a 6-year-old grey mare called Kita Rita “Rita.” Mayes claims it was these two mounts that brought her the success this season. In an interview with the WPRA Mayes gave credit to her horses.

“I waited until the time was right for me and I had the right horses. It is something you only get one shot at, so it was pretty awesome to win it.”

Mayes’ Future Looks Bright

Mayes found herself competing against the best of the best all year long and even proved she can handle difficult setups. She secured sixth at the legendary Pendleton Round-Up, putting her in line with athletes like Lisa Lockhart and Hayle Gibson-Stillwell who both competed inside the Thomas & Mack this year.

By this time next year she hopes to be qualified for her first NFR, but the journey will be a long and hard one. However, her hard work and perseverance show she can hang with the best of the best.

Now that Mayes finished inside the top 25, she will be able to run at the high-dollar winter rodeos like RODEOHOUSTON, which will give her a bigger jump on where she was at this time last year. If she is able to capitalize, there is a good chance fans could see her running down the alley in Vegas next year.

