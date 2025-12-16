NFR Barrel Racing Rookies Stole the Show Against Seasoned Veterans

The National Finals Rodeo is officially over and with 10 full days of action, rodeo fans got to see some of the best performances of the season from some of the greatest jockeys in the sport of barrel racing.

While some stepped into the Thomas & Mack arena as veterans, others were there for the first time. These rookie barrel racers rose to the occasion throughout the entire finals.

Year of the Rookie at 2025 NFR

Julie Plourde | Nathan Meyer Photography

It was rookie Julie Plourde who shocked the nation with her performance as she stole the No.1 average spot on the final day of action.

She came in at No. 16, replacing an injured Anita Ellis and took home the NFR average win. Her consistency throughout the week was unmatched, leading her to a time of 139.67 seconds in 10 rounds.

Plourde beat out some of rodeo’s legendary racers including Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and Kassie Mowry. Despite not taking home a go-around win, she managed a flawless run all week and became one of the only competitors not to knock over a barrel. This feat brought her home a check for over $94,000, which propelled her to No. 9 in the world.

The second rookie in just the top three in the average was Tricia Aldridge. On the back of the legendary Adios Pantalones, the pair came down the alley for the very first time together, and by the end of it they were the winningest team of the finals with over $245,000 won.

That fire stayed with the duo inside the Thomas & Mack arena as they took home two round wins (Rounds 4 and 8) and placed third in the average. Throughout the entire week, they only hit once which was the lone blemish on a near perfect finals.

If Adios and Aldridge keep this momentum rolling into the future, there could be new world champions in the sport.

After it was all said and done, the pair earned more at the NFR than they had in the entire season, landing them in the No. 2 spot, finishing as the Reserve World Champion.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell pulled herself into the average after hitting twice early, taking home sixth and a check for $23,065 to pocket over $178,000 by the end of the 10 days. Her runs at the NFR put her name on the map, after her ability to hang with the best of the best night after night. She earned herself a Round 7 win and pulled in a check in an impressive seven out of 10 rounds.

Gibson-Stillwell’s efforts made her enough money to push into the top 5 of the world standings, where she finished fourth overall. It’s a feat in its own that three out of the eight placements in the average were taken by barrel racers performing at the NFR for the first time.

Sorrow in 7 for Scott

Nathan Meyer Photography

Another strong rookie contender this year was Katelyn Scott. She had a phenomenal start to her first NFR run, but heartbreak struck in the seventh round when her horse fell down, taking her out of any chance at an average check or run at a gold buckle. Prior to that, she pulled in a check during the first five rounds and then again the final night.

Despite getting no time for Round 7, she watched her horse complete the pattern without her, marking a truly special moment for everyone watching in the Thomas & Mack arena, including Scott, whose smile never left her face.

External Factors Led to Rough Outcomes For Some NFR Rookies

The Thomas & Mack arena is the biggest stage these athletes will face in their career and also one of the hardest buildings to compete in night after night which was on full display with a plethora of hit barrels.

Megan Mcleod-Sprague may have not placed in the average, but she left it all out in the arena for her first time running into that arena. She took home two paychecks, but after some inconsistency in the arena, she struggled to make up for what she lost after knocking over a total of five barrels.

The final rookie who took to the Thomas & Mack arena was Tayla Moeykens. She wasn’t able to bring her top horses due to the EHV-1 outbreak. She jump rode others, and struggled night after night to keep all three barrels standing. She didn’t earn a single paycheck all week long, and even when she was able to keep all the barrels up, her times just weren’t fast enough to keep up with former world champions.

Barrel racing is hard and it's even harder when you don't get to bring your own horses to the biggest stage in the industry. Regardless of the outcome on paper, Moeykens earned her spot there and there is no question that she will be back with a different final performance when she is aboard her great team of horses.

With the 2025 NFR now over, these barrel racing athletes have the next year to prove they have what it takes to not only enter the Thomas & Mack arena once again, but take home a world champion title in the future. These rookies will learn from every experience in Vegas those 10 days both the good and the bad.

