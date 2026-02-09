Kassie Mowry and Jarvis Shatter Arena Record and Launch up World Standings

If there is one thing we know for sure about professional barrel racing, it is that you can never count out two-time and reigning Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Champion, Kassie Mowry.

Just two months ago, many rodeo fans discounted her ability to take home her second consecutive gold buckle when she arrived in Las Vegas without Force The Goodbye ("Jarvis"). Mowry and Jarvis put on a dominant performance in 2024, when they earned their first World Championship.

For those who have followed Mowry's career, there was no doubt that she was still a threat to the World title race in 2025. A futurity trainer by trade, Mowry has trained countless elite-level horses throughout her career, including several that have competed at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) with other riders.

After jump-riding a horse (Heavens Got Credit) she met only days before the 2025 NFR and winning rounds aboard the enormous gray, CP He Will Be Epic, Mowry prevailed. She won rounds on both horses, finished fourth in the Average, and won her second World Championship.

In true Mowry fashion, she humbly remarked that with Jarvis at home, it was an opportunity for her to work on her jockeying skills with horses that were outside of her comfort zone in the tiny arena. If you ask us, her skills have always been remarkable, but she proved her point in Las Vegas by putting on a "how-to" clinic in barrel racing.

The nearly $9 million cowgirl banked over $200,000 throughout the 10 days, earning checks in seven of the 10 rounds. Riding two different horses, she made nine clean runs, only tipping one barrel throughout the grueling rodeo.

The Dawn of a New Year

Kassie Mowry and Jarvis at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

Now back aboard the mount that rodeo fans are so familiar with, Mowry is starting off the 2026 season strong. As usual, Mowry has not hit a lot of rodeos. Per the WPRA, Mowry was ranked No. 47 in the World, with a little over $5,000 won at three rodeos, as of February 6.

Following her major win at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR), Mowry will launch back into the No. 1 position in the World — a seat she has never been far from in the past three years.

Not only did Mowry and Jarvis capture the 2026 Championship at the FWSSR, they did it with their usual style and grace. The duo blazed through the pattern on Saturday night, to a 16.04-second run, setting a new arena record.

When the duo nailed the first barrel, which sits out in the middle of the arena, coming out of a blind alley, it was clear that the leaderboard was in jeopardy. Mowry and Jarvis finished a textbook pattern, with no wasted strides, to raise the bar once again.

This incredible team always rises to the occasion and they have made it clear that they are ready to break more records in 2026.

