NFR Qualifier Anita Ellis Makes Inspiring Return to Competition Following Injury

Rodeo fans and peers alike were devastated when first-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Anita Ellis, was involved in a serious accident less than a month before the 2025 NFR. While preparing to compete, Ellis and her horse suffered a hard fall on concrete.

Ellis spent time in the intensive care unit and has been battling her way back through rehab and physical therapy for the past few months. Her husband, Brandon, documented much of the journey on social media to keep Ellis’ fans and friends updated.

Thousands of people from across the world banded together in support of Ellis, sending well-wishes, and organizing various fundraisers. Saddle companies, event producers, tack makers, and more auctioned off items in Ellis’ benefit.

The rodeo community rallied around Ellis in every way they could imagine. During the 2025 NFR, Ellis’s competitors took to the arena in one round decked out in black, her favorite color, in honor of the cowgirl.

Ellis' Bold Return

Anita and her husband, Brandon, after her big win | Anita Ellis Post-Calgary Victory/Anita Elli

Naturally, one of Ellis' first goals was to get back on her beloved horses. The driven and hard-working barrel racer was ready to head back to the practice pen from the moment she woke up in the hospital. Getting back in the saddle never left the forefront of this tough cowgirl's mind, but she needed to give her body time to heal.

At the Royal Crown Arizona, Ellis made her first competitive run since the accident. It’s unlikely there was a dry eye watching as she and her now famous gray mount, SGL Rico (“Rico”) rounded the third barrel and headed home.

After earning her spot through a qualifying event for the Calgary Stampede, Ellis swept “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth” in historic fashion. The wins made her first NFR qualification a possibility, even though it was mid-July and the rodeo season ended on September 30.

Ellis had not started the year with the intention of chasing an NFR qualification, but after competing at 45 rodeos, she finished No. 8 in the World, with $151,992 in earnings.

Although her fairytale year did not end how any of us imagined, Ellis is grateful to be back in the arena, and we cannot wait to see what she can accomplish next.

“Being back on my horses that I love, and running them in events, makes me so grateful for all the healing that happened for me. I am overwhelmed and feeling blessed by the kindness and prayers I have received from everyone, especially the horse and rodeo community. I can’t imagine how much more difficult this recovery road I’ve been on the last three months would be without the help and support from my family, friends, and the rodeo industry. I will forever be grateful,” she shared with Rodeo On SI.

