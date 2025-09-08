Adios Pantalones and Tricia Aldridge Make History Once Again With Latest Winnings

Tricia Aldridge and her beautiful stallion Adios Pantalones continue to raise the bar for the barrel racing industry. The five-year-old has now surpassed the $700,000 mark in earnings in his career as they are on the quest for this year's National Finals Rodeo.

The team most recently took home a third-place finish at Filer, Idaho, with a 17 flat on a standard pattern.

Filer is notoriously known for their effort with the ground. They want the best of the best to come to Magic Valley Stampede and that is why some of the best times of the year are ran regardless of someone's position on the ground.

Aldridge was right at a sub-17 second run to take home a near $2,700 to her race to the Thomas and Mack.

Adios Pantalones Young Career

Tricia Aldridge | Tricia Aldridge/Katherine Coker Photography

Adios is the highest earning stallion that the barrel racing industry has ever seen and he continues to set a standard that the sport might not see again. He is by Tres Seis and out of French Bar Belle, a Frenchman's Guy mare. Talk about some impressive bloodlines.

This year Aldridge and Adios set out on their first year of professional rodeo and he is proving that he can compete there as well as the futurity arena.

As of September 5 (per WPRA) the team is right on the bubble at No. 14. They are holding steady as the top-15 are the only ones to have crossed the $100k mark (so far) this season.

The team got into the Playoffs Finals in Puyallup, Washington which is a big deal for those trying to make the NFR. Only 24 contestants are able to get into this extremely limited rodeo.

Hard to believe that this horse is only five years old. He is handling the rodeo trail like a true champion as it throws many curves and tricks at those trying to make money on the road.

The miles traveled alone is an incredibly difficult task to overcome and still compete. It will be interesting to see how his offspring look when they are old enough to expand his legacy.

The year is far from over and even though they are hovering around the bubble it would be hard to imagine that the team won't be running down the alley of the Thomas and Mack. They are going to be in a fight to the finish and it will be fun to watch down the stretch.

The Texas cowgirl is gunning for her first qualification as Adios continues to be the winningest stallion the industry has ever seen.

