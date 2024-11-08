After Regular Season Shortfall, Bouquet Grateful for Opportunity to Compete at NFR
Dustin Boquet knew the possibility was there, but Creek Young would have to make the call.
So, he waited and prepared.
During the Cinch Playoffs at the Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo back in early September, Young sustained a broken femur, forcing him to doctor release from the rest of the regular season rodeos. Boquet knew the injury put Young’s chance of competing at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at risk, but there was also a possibility he might be healed enough to carry on by December.
So, Boquet prepared for both scenarios.
“At the end of the year, I had kind of started working out and getting ready for it and getting prepared, that way I didn’t go in there and get caught off guard and not be in shape,” Boquet said, noting that he and Young had several conversations during the in-between. “I hate for it to happen to him but it’s part of bull riding. We all know it can happen, we just don’t want it to happen when we’re making the Finals. It’s all part of God’s plan. I hate it for him, but I’m glad I was the 16th guy.”
After finishing just $256.95 behind Young in the race for the final qualifying spot to the 2024 NFR, Boquet has been added to field. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced on Monday that Young had been granted a doctor release from the event, ending his streak of consecutive appearances in Las Vegas at three (2021-23). Boquet returns to Thomas and Mack Arena for the fourth time in his career, making his first visit since 2021.
If anything, Boquet can relate to the uncertainty of injury. Earlier this season, the Bourg, La., product battled through significant wrist pain that started in early July. Following an injection, it didn’t bother him again until a hard fall at the Lion’s Dixie Roundup in St. George, Utah, in mid-September.
While he had reaggravated it, Boquet couldn’t afford to stop riding as he was still chasing a top 15 spot in the standings.
As soon the regular season ended, Boquet focused on rest and recovery. He hasn’t competed at any events or ridden a practice bull since the final weekend of September. He’s scheduled to return to action at the River Ranch Stampede on Friday and Saturday, and the River Ranch Extreme Bulls on Sunday in Dayton, Texas.
While it’s certainly not how he wanted to get back to NFR, Boquet is grateful for the opportunity to keep riding. He’s also proposing he and Young avoid situations like this moving forward.
“I told Creek, ‘Hey, why don’t we just go in first and second next year healthy and not have to worry about none of this crap?,’” Boquet said with a laugh. “But I’m pretty pumped about going back. Heck, we work at it all year to make them yellow bucking chutes. Our goal is to win a gold buckle, but to win a gold buckle you’ve got to make it to the yellow bucking chutes first.”