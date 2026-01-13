First Frontier Circuit Finals Set to Showcase Northeast’s Best in High-Stakes Weekend

2026 is starting off strong in the world of rodeo. Every weekend of the year has already been jam-packed with action across the country. January 15 through 17 will be no different, as the best athletes from the Northeast will go head-to-head at the First Frontier Circuit Finals.

Top 12 Northeastern Athletes Battle in Pennsylvania

These athletes fought all season long during 2025, and the top 12 money earners in their event have been waiting patiently for the time to come to prove who is the best of the best in the Northeast. Last year, Tim Kent came up just short of a championship title but is looking solid as he heads into the rodeo this year, sitting in the top spot in the standings.

Saddle bronc riding may be the highest stakes of the weekend as less than $1,000 sits between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Ray Hostetler is coming back with a vengeance this year as he placed second in 2025 by just four points over three rounds.

Hostetler is currently in the No. 1 spot ahead of Joe Farren, who is looking to place this season after not qualifying for the circuit finals at all in 2025. Clovis Crane (No. 3) and Will Stites (No. 4) will be ones to watch this year as they are coming in with something to prove, and the motivation to get them to the top of the ranks with only a $3,000 difference between them and a championship title.

Michael Caruso may have taken home the bull riding title last year, but he has his work cut out for him heading into the finals this weekend. He sits in the No. 4 spot in the rankings and he’ll need to win big in Pennsylvania if he wants to break into the top three.

Deklan Garland is sitting pretty in the lead for bull riders as he is at least $8,000 ahead of his next opponent (Layne Shampang). This will be his first year at the circuit finals, so he has something to prove against those who have seen the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center time and time again.

Brand New Barrel Racing Qualifiers To Step Into Race For First Frontier Circuit Champion

Nearly every barrel racer heading into the arena this weekend is considered an underdog. McKenzie Small had something to prove this season after not qualifying in 2025. She is now at the top of the ranks with $6,943, a nearly $3,000 lead over Rebecca Campbell.

Campbell is also new to this rodeo and will be facing off for the championship title as well. After placing ninth last year, Riley Shetron now sits in the No. 3 spot and is coming for the crown. Nearly every barrel racer will be green to this rodeo, other than Willie Horzepa (No. 9).

Clay Harp has the opportunity to go back-to-back as the steer wrestling champion. He has barely a $1,000 lead on Gavin Sloat, but as last year’s champion, Harp is well-versed on what it takes to win in Pennsylvania this weekend.

With events kicking off Thursday, January 15, the entire weekend is sure to be full of action. New champions of the First Frontier Circuit will be crowned, while others will fight to keep hold of their title. Only time will tell who has what it takes to come out on top.

