Four Bull Riders Fought for Resistol Rookie of the Year Honors During 2025 NFR

It isn't often that the Resistol Rookie of the Year honor is decided at the NFR as qualifying to the big show in one's first official year of rodeo is seen few and far in between. Then for two rookies to qualify to ultimately decide the end of year title is even more rare.

But, for four first-year bull riders to all make it inside the Thomas & Mack makes this one a battle of the ages as Bryce Jensen, Luke Mackey, Hudson Bolton and Qynn Andersen all bought their professional cards for 2025 and all made it to the NFR.

This was the toughest Rookie of the Year race in recent memory in the event as had any of the four been able to buy their cards in the last decade they would have won the accolade (except for 2024). However, the young guns could not, and after 10 full rounds of hard-fought action, it was Jensen who came out victorious with over $367,500 in winnings by the end.

Mackey, Bolton and Andersen all had a tough battle simply fighting for second place as there was barely $4,000 separating them. Mackey finished at No.2, taking home over $273,400, and Andersen at No.4 ended the year with $269,275.

Jensen's Breakthrough Season

Nathan Meyer Photography

The Texas native couldn't have asked for a better start to his PRCA career as he finished No. 6 in the world standings after riding six of his last seven bulls at the NFR. Jensen ended up winning the fourth round, placing in four others as well as finishing fourth in the average.

After covering those six bulls, he earned nearly $210,500 at his very first NFR, mind you this 20-year-old only had two wins in the 2025 season to get him there. This proves that consistency over flash will get one on the big stage. His only wins of the 2025 season were:

Won the Matagorda County Fair & Rodeo (Bay City, Texas)

Won the Kitsap Stampede (Bremerton, Wash.)

Now Jensen has kick-started his 2026 campaign in strong fashion, as he currently sits at No. 1 in the world. The cowboy has already won more than $35,000 after an incredibly strong showing at the Texas Circuit Finals, where he won the average and a round.

There might not be another Rookie of the Year duel in any event like fans just saw in the bull riding. These four did more than just set the bar high; they may have made it unattainable for anybody else.

Rodeo on SI wants to congratulate Jensen as well as the other three cowboys who put up a hard fought battle until the very end.