Pivotal Performances Secure Semi-Finals Spots at Fort Worth Rodeo

As the Fort Worth Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) moves into its final rounds, with the 2026 champions set to be crowned by the end of the week, Performance 15 proved to be a pivotal moment. Athletes competing in the Wild Card round looked to solidify their place in the semi-finals, knowing that every point and every second mattered.

The top two athletes in each discipline advanced to the semi-finals at a rodeo paying out approximately $1.6 million to Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) athletes. These are the competitors who stood the test and earned their spot.

Results

In the bareback riding, it was none other than Orin Larsen, the Canadian cowboy with nine trips to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), who solidified his spot with an 87-point ride aboard Forgetful Nelly from the Calgary Stampede.

Nick Pelke, the reigning FWSSR champion, tied with R.C. Landingham at 85 points but ultimately had what it took to break the tie and advance to the first round of the semi-finals as he looks to repeat last year’s win.

After winning $145,435 at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), Stetson Jorgensen is leaving it all on the line in his push to get back to the Thomas & Mack for the seventh time at the end of the season. With a 4.1-second run, two-tenths of a second faster than Boyd Sawyer, the other steer wrestler advancing, Jorgensen made a crucial move and added another paycheck to his earnings.

After a tough night of team roping that included multiple penalties, Clay Tryan and Whip Petersen posted a clean four-second flat run, while Jr. Dees and Landen Glenn stopped the clock at 4.8 seconds. Those two teams will meet again inside Dickies Arena.

Ben Andersen and Calgary Stampede’s Y-68 Yesterday’s Delivery are no strangers to each other, as this marked their fourth matchup together. Both have competed on rodeo’s biggest stage, and with an 87-point ride, they sat atop the leaderboard.

While Logan Hay and Brody Cress tied for 85.5 points, it was Hay who would leave the arena knowing he would be back for one of the semi-final rounds.

Marty Yates of Stephenville, Texas, posted the fastest time of the entire FWSSR with a 7.5-second run. Blane Cox also advanced with his time of 9.8 seconds in the tie-down roping.

Rylee George showed why she’s one of the best, setting the pace for every breakaway roper to follow with a clean 1.8-second run as the first woman out. Jill Tanner followed with a 2.3-second run to punch her ticket back to the semifinals.

Katelyn Scott and her four-legged partner, Peanut Seed, flew around the barrels and stopped the clock at 16.22 seconds to advance. Acey Pinkston followed with a speedy 16.34-second run.

Colton Coffman and Rafter G’s James Brown secured the top spot with 85 points, just a half point ahead of the only other qualified rider, Riley Shippy, who scored 84.5 points.

