Aint Seen Nothin Yet Offspring Dominate Cornhusker Barrel Race

Held in McCook, Neb., the Cornhusker Breeders and Open Futurity is a favorite event for aged-event trainers. With $20,000 added to the Breeders Futurity, $5,000 to the Open Futurity, $7,500 added to the Breeders Derby, the race also had a $7,500 added Open and multiple great sidepots.

Now residing in Nebraska at TL Paints and Quarter Horses, Aint Seen Nothin Yet sired the 1D winners in both the futurity (open, breeders, and amateur) and derby.

Futurity

Kelcey McNamee and Rockin Desert Rose topped Round 1 of the Breeders Futurity by nearly two tenths of a second with a 15.196, earning $2,270 and the 1D win. They also topped the Open Futurity for $1,148. In Round 2, Jessica Leach and Aint An Angel clocked a 15.269 for the 1D win in the Breeders and Open Futurities.

Leach and Aint An Angel ultimately earned the Breeders Futurity win for $3,302 and the Open Futurity for $1,670.

Amateur Futurity

Dusky Lynn Hall and IAintDoinItSparky won Round 1 with a 15.595, Round 2 with a 15.426, and the Average.

Derby & Maturity

Dusky Lynn Hall took the top two spots in the 1D in Round 1 aboard Aint Seen Famous Yet with a 15.139 and KD Baby Driver with a 15.233. In Round 2, she claimed the top four spots on Chasin A Win, Aint Seen Famous Yet, KD Baby Driver, and JH Firewater Honor.

Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet earned the 1D Average win for $1,507, followed by a reserve championship for KD Baby Driver.

Friday Warm Up

Carley Cervi and Flit Six clocked a 15.340 to win the 1D. In the 2D, Shelby Murrell and Coats Shake took the win with a 15.853. Gracey Rodocker-Peters and Haulin Red Billy earned the 3D win. Neva Richenberg rode Royal Pippa Sirocco to the 4D win.

Saturday Open

Dusky Lynn Hall took first and third with Aint Seen Famous Yet and KD Baby Driver. Kelcey McNamee earned 1D checks aboard two horses: Rockin Desert Rose and Silkyman Got Chrome. Hailey Campbell and High Time Lil Hero split the 2D win with Chandler Camblin and Aint I Incredibull. Mary Smith and Phame Flit N Fizzez won the 3D. Jenna Eshleman and Pappacork earned the 4D win. In the 5D, Kimberly Eberle and Hawks Boons Boy claimed the top spot.

Sunday Open

Dusky Lynn Hall claimed the top four spots in the 1D on the same group she swept the derby on: Chasin A Win, Aint Seen Famous Yet, KD Baby Driver, and JH Firewater Honor. Samantha Flannery and Miss Sassy Sue claimed the 2D win. Jacy Grieves and TimeTo Be Fast earned the 3D win. Stephanie Brocker and Golden Moonshine won the 4D. In the 5D, Carley Duensing and Stolis Colonel took the win.

