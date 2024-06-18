All-American Youth Barrel Race Recap
The world-renowned Pony Race at the All-American Youth (AAY) Barrel Race in Jackson, Miss., coincides with a stout 19 and under competition. While the $2,000 added Pony Race fails to boast the numbers of the main youth race; the Pony Race attracts some serious jockey and mount scouting throughout the year to meet the race requirements. The jockey cannot be older than 13 years old, and the pony cannot exceed 52 inches in height.
This year's AAY Pony Race Average Champion came from Lake Alfred, Fla. Raelinn Echeverri and "Tebow" ran a 14.846 in the first round and won the second round with a14.808-second run to lock up the average title. This pony championship title adds to a long resume of NBHA awards as well as a National Little Little Britches Finals qualification.
Top youth competitors Dusky Lynn Hall (Huntsville, Texas) and Rylee Jo Maryman (St. Francisville, La.), took the go-round wins. While Maryman come out on top in the finals, Hall still pocketed $7,491 from the go-rounds/finals, youth side pot, and efforts on "Goody" in the Pony Race.
Rylee Jo Maryman and One Cupa Tees Sis ("Ruby") made headlines at The 2024 American Rodeo. Sixteen-year-old Rylee Jo battled through the American Rodeo Contender Tournament to earn her spot. She instantly became a fan-favorite being after tying with veteran Lisa Lockhart in the long-go to advance to the final four. Ruby (One Cupa Cats x W Tees Sis) became the poster child for cow-bred horses being competitive barrel horses in the process.
Rylee Jo and Ruby won the AAY Race in 2023. This year, Rylee Jo took home both first and second place. Rylee Jo defended the title on WYO Starlight Special, "Starlight." Rylee Jo also finished fourth on Heaven Help Me Fly, "Fly." Rylee Jo's arsenal of horses took home a total of $21,705, with $12,862 earned in the finals alone.
All-American Youth Barrel Race Results:
Pony Race Round 1: 1D Blakely Lyon, 14.656 seconds, $233; 2D Dani Jo Barnett, 15.775 seconds, $204; 3D Clara Kate Reed, 16.680 seconds, $146.
Pony Race Round 2: 1D Raelinn Echeverri, 14.808 seconds, $233; 2D Mallie Gordon, 15.826 seconds, $204; 3D Clara Kate Reed, 16.862 seconds, $146.
Pony Race Average: 1D Raelinn Echeverri, 14.827 seconds, $466; 2D Harley Rose Slade, 15.832 seconds, $408; 3D Dusky Hall, 16.934 seconds, $291.
AAY Round 1: 1D Dusky Lynn Hall, 13.968 seconds, $1,464; 2D Kylie Kittles, 14.473 seconds, $1,211; 3D Sara Beth Boothe, 14.969 seconds, $908; 4D Kaity White, 15.469 seconds, $808; 5D Chloe Hester, 15.975 seconds, $656.
AAY Round 2: 1D Rylee Jo Maryman, 13.916 seconds, $1,464; 2D (tie) Harper Bright and Randi Kervin, 14.424 seconds, $1,136; 3D Harley Howard, 14.919 seconds, $908; 4D (tie) Laurel Hetterick and Payton Ivy, 15.418 seconds, $757; 5D Makenzie Mullins, 15.918 seconds, $656.
AYY Average: 1D Rylee Jo, 13.849 seconds, $8,000; 2D Major Weldon, 14.368 seconds, $6,000; 3D Kendall McCoy, 14.871 seconds, $5,000; 4D Abigal Lewis, 15.358 seconds, $3,500; 5D Kelsi Thomason, 15.852 seconds, $2,500.