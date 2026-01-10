NFR Average Champion Announces New Addition to Rodeo Team for 2026

Truly Epic, the 2021 gray stallion by $6 million sire Epic Leader, has a new owner and new jockey for the 2026 season. Out of legendary Dash Ta Fame daughter, Famous Silk Panties, "Truly," competed in barrel racing futurities in 2025. As a four-year-old, he earned a little over $50,000.

The stallion was formerly owned in a partnership with 2025 National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Tricia Aldridge. With teaser posts circulating on social media since December of 2025, barrel racers had been anxiously awaiting to hear the latest news regarding Truly.

2025 NFR Average Champion, Julie Plourde shared the following on social media on January 9:

"2026 is already starting with a bang for us! I am beyond excited for this new adventure and to be a co-owner with my wonderful husband of Truly Epic. Here is our first cruising together. I can’t thank Gary Hess, Judy Hess, Erika Boucher, and Heath Boucher enough. When we bought Rocky from them last year, I met truly incredible human beings—people I’m proud to now call friends. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities and trust they’ve given me.Was it in the plan to buy a stud? Absolutely not. But then again… it wasn’t in the plan to go to the NFR either—so imagine winning it! More news coming soon! Truly Epic will continue standing at Highpoint Performance Horses. Feel free to message me directly for 2026 contracts, or get in touch with Christie. For my Quebec and Canadian French you can reach out we will have limited availability for 2026 but you can sure get your contract too! My heart is so full, and I’m incredibly excited to jump into this new chapter. I also have one more BIG announcement coming very soon… Thank you to everyone for your endless support"

Plourde's Stunning Conclusion to 2025

Julie Plourde | Nathan Meyer Photography

Plourde received a last-minute call in November to replace Anita Ellis at the 2025 NFR, following Ellis' devastating accident. Plourde finished the season No. 16 in the World and her main mount KF Epic Ta Fame (Epic Leader x Gotta GoTa Fame x Dash Ta Fame), suffered an injury at the beginning of the summer.

"Epic," required surgery, which Plourde scheduled following the conclusion of the professional rodeo season. With Epic still in recovery, Plourde took on the Thomas & Mack aboard her backup horse,Wateverock RC, who had primarily run at outdoor rodeos. She and "Rocky" looked like seasoned veterans in Las Vegas, ultimately earning the NFR Average Championship.

As Plourde heads into a new season of professional rodeo with another Epic Leader son in her trailer, it is sure to be an exciting year.

