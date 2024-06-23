All-Around Standings: There's a New Sheriff in Town
With Stetson Wright out and on the mend, the World All-Around standings have been left up to several different cowboys. Stetson has been the dominating force and for good reason for the years following the retirement of the 'King of Cowboys', Trevor Brazile.
Well folks, the story has changed. Shad 'Money' Mayfield has taken over. With his all-around winnings showing $146,769 he is more than $100,000 ahead of the second ranked man, Jake Clay from Sapulpa, Okla.
Recently Mayfield posted a video on social media of him placing in the steer roping event at the Crooked River Roundup. He has also been seen entering the team roping on the head side.
With five Wrangler National Finals qualifiers under his belt and a World Championship in the Tie-Down Roping, Mayfield is sure enough 'cowboy' to earn the title of All-Around.
One question looms with the talented man from Clovis, New Mexico. It certainly doesn't have to do with talent, ability, horsemanship or desire. He has all of those boxes checked. The one question remains about his health.
Mayfield learned after the 2023 NFR that he had a torn Labrum in both hips and Femoral Impingment. Dr. Tandy Freeman from the Justin Sports Medicine Team advised Mayfield that he needed to have surgery to prevent requiring hip replacements.
After Mayfield took the win at Fort Worth, Texas, he knew he was having a stellar season and he has one goal in mind - another World Championship. Surgery would have to wait. From the outside looking in it appears that Mayfield is handling the lingering pain and taking care of himself, as much as he can.
After winning money in the steer roping and the heading, 'Money' Mayfield may have another goal in mind as well. He could be eyeing his first All-Around World Title. As it stands right now, Mayfield is looking good headed into the busiest time of year, but, there is reason to be looking over his shoulder. That reason is Beaver, Utah's Stetson Wright.
No one knows for sure whether he is ready to compete except Stetson, but we can confirm his name is on the day sheets for several upcoming rodeos. Having won more than $400,000 last year without being able to finish the NFR, Stetson can easily bank enough to win the All-Around.
Mayfield intends to have something to say about that.