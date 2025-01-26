American Contender East Regional Semi-Finals Round 1 Winner Richmond Champion
Nine-time NFR Qualifier and the first bareback rider in history to earn $1.1 million at a single rodeo, Champion took the top spot coming into the final night in Kentucky
Richmond Champion
- 2024 Earnings: $167,400
- Hometown: Stevensville, Mont.
- Final Season Ranking: 13
- NFR Qualifications: 9 (2014, 2016-2021, 2023-2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you’ve gotten on in 2024?
Cajun Queen of Championships Pro Rodeo
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
Disco Party of Calgary Stampede
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
Saddle Bronc Riding
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Bobby Mote and Kaycee Field, both of them impacted my career and life for the better in so many ways.
5. What brand of riggin do you use?
Barstow
6. Favorite restaurant?
Tom Colicchios Craft Steak
7. Favorite movie?
Top Gun 1 and 2
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Either golf or fly fish
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Hockey
10. What was your biggest win of the 2024 season?
Livingston, Mont. (Livingston Roundup)
11. Do you do anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Nothing special, just really focusing on the basics.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
The best event to watch is the Grand Entry practice.
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
1-3 horses
14. Do you have any superstitions?
No, but I'm a big time creature of habit, so I will most likely do the same things that are working over and over again, whatever that may be.
15. Do you have any pre ride rituals?
Just my normal routine, I find a lot of confidence in that.
Published