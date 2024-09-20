American Performance Horseman Announces New Venue for Million Dollar Event
Teton Ridge, the premier western sports, entertainment and lifestyle brand announced top-ranked professionals in the western equine sports of Cutting, Reining, and Reined Cow Horse are set to ride in the highly anticipated third edition of The American Performance Horseman on Saturday, July 19, 2025.
The American Performance Horseman, the highest-attended single-day Western performance event in the world, will be held at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for 2025. Previously held at Globe Life Field as part of The American Rodeo weekend, The American Performance Horseman will be a standalone event in 2025 and will now feature 24 competitors spanning the three disciplines (Cutting, Reining, Reined Cow Horse).
With $1,000,000 up for grabs, the event will feature an individual and team competition, with 8 teams consisting of one Cutter, one Reiner, and one Reined Cow Horse competitor. The competition promises to be fierce as industry athletes push the boundaries of their disciplines. Eligible competitors will be the highest money-earning athletes from the NRHA Level 4 LAE, NCHA Open LAE, and NRCHA (All Open Money) of the 2024 show season.
All the on-the-dirt action will be paired with live performances, with entertainment details to be announced in the coming months.
“Expanding the number of teams from five to eight marks an exciting evolution as the change not only intensifies the competition but also highlights more of the incredible talent and dedication within the Western equine sports community,” said Josh Valdez, Director Teton Ridge. We are thrilled to provide a larger platform to celebrate Western heritage, culture, and entertainment."
Cutting Horse Trainer Adan Banuelos, two-time Cutting Champion of The American Performance Horseman, expressed his excitement, “Incredible is an understatement when describing the energy and talent showcased at this event. This is an arena full of talent, and it’s unbelievable to be on a stage like this and have the world see what we do.”
Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge, added, “The American Performance Horseman celebrates the tradition of Western horsemanship and offers an unforgettable experience for Cutting, Reining and Reined Cow Horse fans alike. It’s more than just a competition—it’s an immersive experience that connects audiences worldwide to the legacy and skill that define these Western sports”.
Launched in 2023 by Teton Ridge, The American Performance Horseman made history by bringing together top professionals from the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA), National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), and National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) for the first time, with support from the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and American Paint Horse Association (APHA). This event is the first to spotlight all three Western performance disciplines on the same night, at the same venue. The 2025 competition at Dickies Arena promises another groundbreaking showcase of equine excellence.
Ticketing information for The American Performance Horseman 2025 , headlining music talent lineup, and ticket on-sale dates for July 19, 2025, will be announced at a later date. Fans can subscribe to Teton Ridge Plus for alerts, advance ticketing offers, and exclusive presales.
For more information, visit www.theamericanperformancehorseman.com.
