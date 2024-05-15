Amy Wilson Leaving Cowboy Channel After 11 Years
Fans are sure to miss the beautiful blonde that graced their television sets for the past 11 years with the Cowboy Channel. Amy Wilson is leaving.
In a post on social media, Wilson declared that she was excited to open the door to a new chapter.
Wilson shared her thoughts, "I have some big news to share! God opened the door for the next chapter, and I’m so excited to join the Equine Network team as their Western Sports Media Director! I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and experiences I had with Rural Media Group as I poured my heart into the past 11 years. Thank you all for your continued support!"
Wilson will be joining the Equine Network as their Western Sports Media Director. According to several reports on social media from divisions of Equine Network, Wilson will join Dru Stewart as a host of the Priefert Sports Desk.
Fans will be able to catch up with Wilson at events like the Ariat World Series Team Roping Finale, USTRC Cinch National Finals of Team Roping, The Patriot Events and the Cinch Timed Event Championships.
In a release from the Equine Network, Wilson added, "I love seeing all the advancements in our industry, and joining the EN team aligns with my passion to help continue that growth,” Wilson said. “It’s an impressive company with a huge opportunity for competitors and fans to follow and appreciate credible content, and I’m excited to be a part of it all.”
Wilson will be an asset to the company as she brings a wealth of rodeo and Western lifestyle experience to the table. As a competitor herself, she participates in breakaway roping and barrel racing.
Given that the Equine Network has arms that extend to The Team Roping Journal, BarrelRacing.com, Roping.com, and Ride TV, Wilson should have a vast amount of knowledge to add to the core, along with the ability to bring storytelling to life with her on-camera skills.
The Cowboy Channel and fans worldwide will surely miss her smile and grace she brought to so many homes over the years.