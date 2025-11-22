Fans Shocked and Left With Questions Regarding Disappearance of Cowgirl Channel

Just three years after the Cowgirl Channel arrived on screen, it appears that it is shutting down. With little to no notice, the Cowgirl Channel put a notice on the screen on November 16th, that the Cowgirl Channel will no longer be on air.

The Cowgirl Channel focused on Women’s rodeo and women in the western industry. Its counterpart, the Cowboy Channel, remains the official channel for ProRodeo, concentrated mainly on pro rodeo and other western sports.

Teton Ridge, the owners of both the Cowboy Channel and the Cowgirl Channel, has not made a public statement about the shutdown of the channel. Dish TV has stated the channel is no longer available anywhere and are no longer receiving a feed from them.

The Cowgirl Channel has not posted on their social media channels since late 2024 and really have been inactive for a year now. It is not surprising with the lack of presence that the channel finally shut down completely.

Viewers are concerned about the Cowboy Channel possibly being next to be terminated. However the presence of the Cowboy Channel remains active and involved in ProRodeo and the western industry.

The cancellation came as a surprise with no warning. With no statement or reasoning made, viewers remain in the dark about the situation.

Where Can Fans Find Cowgirl Channel Programming?

Content is said to be being moved over to the Cowboy Channel+ app where fans can continue to watch their favorite programming. The Cowgirl Channel was only available to Dish Network subscribers in a limited area.

For now, subscribers remain in the dark as to why their channel was cancelled and where the content will go, if it will not just completely disappear. For now, it seems as though people will have to purchase the Cowboy Channel Plus app in order to view their favorite programs that were on the Cowgirl Channel.

By purchasing the Cowboy Channel Plus package, viewers would receive both the Cowboy Channel and the Cowgirl Channel for subscribing for $9.99/month. Now may be a great time for people to make that decision, if they can as the broadcast of much of the NFR coverage will be on the app.

As one of the busiest times in the western sports industry is about to kick off, fans can be assured of finding coverage of the NFR and other related programming on the Cowboy Channel that has the exclusive rights to the National Finals Rodeo.

