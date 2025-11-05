Teton Ridge Announces Leadership Change as Deirdre Lester Steps Down

Western sports and entertainment company, Teton Ridge, has announced a change in leadership through a press release. Shawn Colo has been appointed as the executive chairman as Deirdre Lester is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

Many will remember Lester entering the picture in late 2023. Under her leadership, Teton Ridge acquired The Cowboy Channel, including subsidiaries The Cowgirl Channel and The Cowboy Channel+ app. The Cowboy Channel has the exclusive licensing agreement with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for the broadcast of its sanctioned rodeos, including the National Finals Rodeo.

Colo will bring two decades of success as an operator, investor and entrepreneur to Teton Ridge. He co-founded Demand Media, where he led the business from a start-up to its now successful IPO. He went on to co-found 3L, a growth equity investment firm that focuses on consumer and technology companies.

“With the ever-rising popularity of Western media, it is an incredible time to join the brand that is leading the movement,” said Colo. “Teton Ridge has amassed an impressive portfolio of leading sports and media assets, and I look forward to working with the senior leadership team to build a lasting sports and live events franchise.”

Teton Ridge is owned by TWG Global, led by Thomas Tull and Mark Walter. The company was founded in 2019 and has now grown into a leader in the western marketing and media industry.

Tull expressed his thoughts through the press release, “We are a Western Sports media company with big ambitions. Shawn’s private equity prowess, focus on innovation and proven ability to build best-in-class businesses make him the ideal leader to unlock Teton Ridge’s growth potential and elevate the brand both here in the US and globally.”

Future plans include Colo forming an Office of the CEO with key longstanding members of the Teton Ridge leadership team. This will bring together a wide variety of expertise spanning from technology, business, sports, entertainment and western culture. As a team, they will lead the firm's mission of making Western sports and entertainment more accessible while still honoring the heritage of the American West.

More About Teton Ridge

Since its inception, Teton Ridge has grown through strategic acquisitions and initiatives, including:

The American Rodeo Contender Series & Championship Weekend - live on FOX Sports

The American Performance Horseman, and the acclaimed docuseries Window to the West.

Better Barrel Races

C&I Magazine

The MauneyCast

Let’s Freakin’ Rodeo podcast

The Cowboy Channel

Cowgirl Channel

Teton Ridge is also the parent company of Teton Ridge Entertainment, a film and television studio led by President Jillian Share that explores Americana stories and highlights the themes, ethos, and setting of the American West.

