Angelone "All In" to Become High Money Winner at Plaza Breakaway Event
With a guaranteed payout of $150,000, the All In Breakaway had a 3D format and was modeled after the All In Barrel Race - with one entry fee covering that, plus a hotel room, and horse stall. Full results can be found here. The event was held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, December 8-10, 2024.
This year, the roping was held in the evenings, so that breakaway ropers could attend other events throughout the day. With the National Finals Breakaway Roping running all ten rounds in two days, those ropers have plenty of time to hit other events while in Vegas and it gives them a great chance to put a little more money in their pocket before heading home.
Open
There were 166 runs in each round. The total payout in each round was $20,700. Each "D" paid six places.
Round 1
1D
National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier, Hali Williams, doubled down on her trip to Vegas, hitting the All In. She is also hot off a win at the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway, where she won $115,000. Williams took the top two spots with 1.97 second runs, earning $1,750 for each of them.
2D
Whitney Profili won the 2D with a 2.48 for $2,000.
3D
Martha Angelone roped matching 3.0 second runs for a payout of $1,750 on each of them. She also won the Adult Sidepot for $653.
Round 2
1D
Rylie Edens earned $2,000 for a 2.06 second run. She also earned the Youth Breakaway Championship for $3,275.
2D
Ryleigh Parker won the 2D for $2,000 with a 2.59.
3D
With a time of 3.16, Kayce Edwards won $2,000.
Buy Back Round
The Buy Back offers one last chance for competitors who did not qualify for the Showdown through the first two rounds. There were 90 runs with a total payout of $7,050.
Kendal Pierson took the win for $850 with a 1.95.
Showdown Round
For the Showdown Round, with a total payout of $107,754, 50 ropers returned. Each "D" paid 10 places.
1D
Martha Angelone and Alissa Erickson each earned $8,750 for their matching 1.99 second runs.
On her Facebook page, Angelone posted, "We were very blessed at the All In Breakaway Roping... We were blessed to walk away as the high money winner! It’s been one heck of a year! I’m so grateful for everything and everyone that’s stood behind me this year..."
2D
Fallon Ruffini roped a 2.59 for a $10,388 payout. (There were only eight qualified times in the 2D, hence the change in payout)
3D
With a 3.01, Ryleigh Parker earned $10,000.